List of all new GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions added with Money Fronts DLC 2025

The recently released Money Fronts DLC added a handful of new activities, including the GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions. These missions are available through the Hands On Car Wash business, which became purchasable with the June 2025 DLC. Rockstar Games added six new missions under the Mr. Faber category.
The names of the GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions are listed below.
Rockstar adds six GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions with the latest DLC
Once you update the game to the latest patch, you’ll get access to the following GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions:
- Compound Interest
- Current Liabilities
- Liquid Market
- Mutual Funds
- ROI
- The Monopoly
However, you must first unlock them by purchasing the Hands On Car Wash business for $1,00,00,000. After purchasing, enter the property to go through the introductory cutscene. Next, visit the office laptop and access it to get the following options:
- Car Wash
- Money Laundering
- Mr Faber Work
Select the last option to play the missions after the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games allows players from Rank 1 to play these missions, considering they have the money to buy the business.
When you play the GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions for the first time, the Difficulty is set to Hard by default. You can complete the six missions solo or hire up to three other players to help you. Each mission will pay you around $20,000, and you could earn $120,000-$130,000 by completing all six.
Rockstar Games also added a fleet of new Money Fronts DLC vehicles, which you can use during the GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions. They are as follows:
- Overflod Suzume
- Karin Everon RS
- Karin Woodlander SUV
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Western Police Bike
- Annis Hardy
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
Note that GTA Plus members on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced version can get the Overflod Suzume supercar for free.
