How to complete The Monopoly Mr. Faber Work in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC

The Monopoly is one of the six Mr. Faber Work missions that were added to GTA Online with the latest Money Fronts DLC. You will get this mission after you complete a couple of others, but before that, you must acquire the Car Wash business that was just added to the online multiplayer mode.
This article offers a brief guide to help you start the mission and give pointers on what to do to successfully complete it.
How to start The Monopoly Mr. Faber mission in GTA Online
Players looking to start The Monopoly mission must first purchase and set up the Hands on Car Wash business. The business also arrived with the GTA Online Money Fronts update and costs $1 million. Once you do, walk into the car wash and watch the short cutscene. Afterward, you can access the laptop in the office room and select the Mr. Faber Work option.
After completing the previous tasks, you will eventually find The Monopoly. Note that all these missions are set to Hard difficulty by default. Now, after you check the settings, the game will teleport you outside the building. You can then use one of the new cars that arrived with the Money Fronts update to go around the map.
GTA Online Money Fronts The Monopoly: Visit a rival business
The first task in this GTA Online Mr. Faber mission will be to visit a rival business. To do so, hop into a vehicle and simply follow the map marker. You will have A, B, and C options to pick from. After reaching a location, your task will be to eliminate all the rivals.
Note that you must visit all three rival businesses and eliminate their men to complete the first task. Kill all the men and leave the area for the game to record the completion and start the next part of the mission.
Also check: 5 major things added to GTA Online with the Money Fronts update
GTA Online Money Fronts The Monopoly: La Puerta Apartment
After clearing all three rival businesses, you will receive a phone call from an unknown number. The person will ask you to visit him at the La Puerta apartment construction site. Just hop into your vehicle and follow the map markers to reach the location.
At the construction site, you will find a bunch of enemies spread around the building. We recommend using stealth to take them out since the main goal is to find their boss. He will be on the roof of the building, surrounded by his men. Kill him to reach the final stage of The Monopoly Mr. Faber mission.
GTA Online Money Fronts The Monopoly: Escape the rivals
The final leg of the mission is to escape the rivals. As soon as you leave the construction site, some of the enemies will start chasing you in cars. It is very easy to lose them if you have a fast vehicle. Just keep driving, and once you reach far enough, Raf will call you, and the mission will conclude.
Now, you are free to explore other new additions in this GTA 5 Enhanced update.
Check out more related content
- GTA Online Compound Interest Mr. Faber Work mission
- GTA Online mansions leak
- Smoke on the Water
- Higgins Helitours
- Overflod Suzume
- Woodlander SUV
- Karin Everon RS
- Declasse Tampa GT
- 50 new cars get Missile Lock-On Jammer update
- GTA Online Summer DLC vehicles leaked ahead of official release
- GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC