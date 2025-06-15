GTA Online Summer DLC vehicles leaked ahead of official release

The upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 has been generating a lot of buzz lately, and for good reason. Some of its content has been leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from it. The leaker (@affmal) disclosed names and a quick gameplay of all the new cars players can expect from the DLC. While most of them were already confirmed by Rockstar Games, some have not been officially revealed.

Read on to learn more about the leaked GTA Online Summer DLC vehicles.

GTA Online Summer DLC: List of cars leaked so far

As seen in the post above, the leaker, @affmal, accessed the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC content early. According to the leaked information, gamers can expect the following list of vehicles to be added as part of the DLC update:

Declasse Tampa GT

Karin Everon RS

A new Grotti Cheetah (possibly Widebody)

Annis Minimus

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS

Stockade Bobcat

Annis Hardy

Karin Woodlander SUV

Overflod Suzume

Rapid GT X

MTL Flatbed Custom

A new variant of Buckingham Maverick (helicopter)

Police Bike

Among the names, Rockstar Games hasn’t officially revealed the following vehicles as part of the GTA Online Summer DLC yet:

Annis Hardy

Brute Stockade Bobcat Security

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS

Annis Minimus

A new Grotti Cheetah (possibly Widebody)

Rapid GT X

MTL Flatbed Custom

A new variant of Buckingham Maverick (helicopter)

This suggests that these will likely be drip-feed vehicles to be released later in the coming months. Rockstar has been following this practice for many years now, so it makes sense for them to follow the same route.

While not much information is available about any of these leaked vehicles, fans can expect to know more about them after the release of GTA Online Summer DLC 2025.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers can now pre-load the DLC on their systems already, allowing them to be prepared for the release day, June 17, 2025.

