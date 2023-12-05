GTA 6 prices: How much is the game expected to cost?

The GTA 6 trailer has certainly increased hype among gamers, and many want to play the title as soon as possible. Although Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the retail price of the title, the community has seen various rumors and leaks about it in the last few months. While most fans believe its cost will be within the same range as other contemporary AAA titles, others believe the studio will charge a higher amount.

This article discusses how much Rockstar Games is expected to charge for GTA 6 once it is released to the masses.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Speculating the retail price of GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects to date. It took nearly a decade to be developed, and there is still time left for its market release. However, considering the practices followed by other game developers in recent times, the title's base variant should not cost more than $70.

We can also assume that the special or collector’s editions will cost slightly more than the aforementioned price. However, they should also not cross the $100-$120 mark.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker’s statement about the budget of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@vxunderground)

Interestingly, many fans believe that Rockstar Games will charge $150 per copy for the game. This price tag came into discussion after a notorious GTA 6 leaker disclosed that the American gaming studio had spent over $2 billion in developing the title.

Several other sources also reported that the developer is spending over a billion dollars on the title, which gave the $150 rumor more traction.

However, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has commented on the price to date. The community has also gradually started to believe that the $150 price is just hearsay.

One thing to consider is that Rockstar Games could sell both single-player and multiplayer versions of the game separately. Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 can now be purchased either in bundles (Story Mode+Online multiplayer) or any one version of them standalone.

The upcoming title could also follow the same practice, giving players more choices to make their purchases.

The GTA 6 official trailer revealed that the game would be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. Unfortunately, there are no official details about the PC version release available yet. The PC player base may have to wait till 2026 to see the title on their platform.

Since Rockstar Games already revealed the platforms and the release period, the GTA 6 pre-order process should start soon. Readers are advised to follow the studio's official Newswires for confirmed details.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games will charge $150 for GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes