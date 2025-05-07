Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 trailer 2 includes gameplay too

Rockstar Games surprised everyone when it released the GTA 6 trailer 2 yesterday, May 6, 2025, out of the blue. The new footage not only showcases more of the new characters but also the graphical fidelity one can expect from the game. While many fans were delighted to see their expectations finally being met, some may have been sceptical about the actual gameplay and how it looks on a base PS5.
To clarify all those doubts, the developers posted the GTA 6 trailer 2 on X once again earlier today (May 7, 2025) and confirmed that the footage includes parts of gameplay as well, not just cutscenes. Read on to learn exactly what they have said in this regard.
GTA 6 trailer 2 shows gameplay along with cutscenes, says Rockstar Games
As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Rockstar Games posted the entire GTA 6 trailer 2 once again on the social media platform and stated the following:
“Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.”
Their statement not only clarified any doubts one may have on the gameplay graphics but also reiterates that everything is taken from in-game on a PS5 (not the Pro model). This suggests that the game has been developed with the base PS5 in mind (and likely the Xbox Series S as well).
GTA 6 will be released on May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While there’s no mention of PS5 Pro at the moment, gamers can expect the title to perform better on the Pro model due to its impressive hardware capabilities.
Also check: How much did it cost to make GTA 6?
Furthermore, some fans have speculated that Rockstar may have entered some kind of marketing deal with Sony. Many have seemingly been pondering if that’s the case since the GTA 6 trailer 2 content was captured on a PS5, which can be seen as a promotional tactic. However, there has been no official word from the developers regarding any such deal.
Also check: GTA 6 wishlist now open on PlayStation Store for PS5, reconfirms its release date
Fans can continue to find hidden details in the new GTA 6 trailer 2 while waiting for more information about the game.
Other GTA 6-related news you may want to read:
- Is Dana Snyder in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Is Dylan Rourke involved in Grand Theft Auto 6? Everything rumored so far
- Is Troy Baker featured in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Is Roger Craig Smith involved in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Is IShowSpeed in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Is Phil Cassidy in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Is Bobby Moynihan in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Are Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors involved in GTA 6