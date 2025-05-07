Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 trailer 2 includes gameplay too

Rockstar Games surprised everyone when it released the GTA 6 trailer 2 yesterday, May 6, 2025, out of the blue. The new footage not only showcases more of the new characters but also the graphical fidelity one can expect from the game. While many fans were delighted to see their expectations finally being met, some may have been sceptical about the actual gameplay and how it looks on a base PS5.

Ad

To clarify all those doubts, the developers posted the GTA 6 trailer 2 on X once again earlier today (May 7, 2025) and confirmed that the footage includes parts of gameplay as well, not just cutscenes. Read on to learn exactly what they have said in this regard.

GTA 6 trailer 2 shows gameplay along with cutscenes, says Rockstar Games

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Rockstar Games posted the entire GTA 6 trailer 2 once again on the social media platform and stated the following:

“Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.”

Their statement not only clarified any doubts one may have on the gameplay graphics but also reiterates that everything is taken from in-game on a PS5 (not the Pro model). This suggests that the game has been developed with the base PS5 in mind (and likely the Xbox Series S as well).

Ad

GTA 6 will be released on May 26, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While there’s no mention of PS5 Pro at the moment, gamers can expect the title to perform better on the Pro model due to its impressive hardware capabilities.

Also check: How much did it cost to make GTA 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, some fans have speculated that Rockstar may have entered some kind of marketing deal with Sony. Many have seemingly been pondering if that’s the case since the GTA 6 trailer 2 content was captured on a PS5, which can be seen as a promotional tactic. However, there has been no official word from the developers regarding any such deal.

Also check: GTA 6 wishlist now open on PlayStation Store for PS5, reconfirms its release date

Ad

Fans can continue to find hidden details in the new GTA 6 trailer 2 while waiting for more information about the game.

Other GTA 6-related news you may want to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More