Is Dylan Rourke involved in GTA 6? Everything rumored so far

Fans suspect that American actor Dylan Rourke might be involved in GTA 6. To be clearer, he is suspected of potentially playing Jason Duval, the male protagonist in Rockstar's upcoming title. In fact, it is worth noting that Rourke has been suspected of playing Jason since December 2023, when the first trailer came out.

That said, there's no official confirmation of Dylan's involvement in GTA 6, as Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about Grand Theft Auto 6's actors. With that said, let's take a closer look at rumors about Dylan Rourke possibly being involved in GTA 6.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Dylan Rourke involved in GTA 6 rumors: All you need to know

Shortly after Rockstar Games released the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, a section of the fanbase started suspecting whether Dylan Rourke might be the one playing Jason Duval.

Jason only spoke one word in the trailer, but after comparing that to the actor's voice, as well as some of the character's dialogue from the development clips that leaked in September 2022, many believe that there are similarities.

It is also worth noting that some fans believe Dylan Rourke's physical appearance somewhat matches Jason's.

The reason why Rourke's physical appearance is being taken into account is that character models in modern video games often resemble their respective voice actors to a good extent.

GTA 6 trailer 2 has provided further insight into Jason Duval, and is a reason why such speculations are doing the rounds again. However, while a group of fans are confident about their Dylan Rourke claim, other sections of the fanbase believe actors like Gregory Connors and Roger Craig Smith have been cast as Jason.

Regardless of where one stands on the speculation spectrum, the most important fact is that Rockstar Games has yet to announce the complete GTA 6 cast. So in short, there is no way to definitively answer whether Dylan Rourke, or any of Jason's other suspected actors, are involved or not.

Such details can be expected to be revealed closer to the GTA 6 release date, which will now arrive in May 2026. Until then, it would be best for readers to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.

