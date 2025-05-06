Is Matty Matheson in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

The internet has been buzzing ever since Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2. Many new characters have been introduced, and fans believe that popular chef and actor Matty Matheson might be playing a particular one. The game's official cast has not yet been revealed – not even those for the main characters, Jason and Lucia. However, there are a few reasons why this latest rumor/speculation is interesting.
While we wait to learn more about the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel, which is now scheduled to release in May 2026, let's explore the possibilities of Matty Matheson being in GTA 6.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
What are the possibilities of Matty Matheson being in GTA 6?
Fans speculate that Matty Matheson might play a character named Cal Hampton in the upcoming title. He appears for the first time in the GTA 6 trailer 2 at the 1:30 mark inside a bar, and then again at the end of the trailer.
Rockstar Games' official website, which has been completely revamped to include new screenshots, offers a closer look at the character, revealing him to be a close friend of Jason, the second protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 6.
Interestingly, Cal does resemble Matty Matheson, which predominantly seems to be the reason behind the speculations.
Check out: Official GTA 6 screenshots are finally out, revealing jaw-dropping details
Modern video games often base their character models on their actors to a large extent. Even the lead characters in Grand Theft Auto 5 closely resemble their respective actors. Additionally, whatever little we heard from Cal Hampton sounds like Matty Matheson to a degree, which makes things even more interesting.
In fact, fans have been trying to determine who Jason and Lucia's voice actors are, using these parameters. So, taking these things into account, there is a slight possibility that Matty Matheson might be playing Cal Hampton in GTA 6.
Also check: GTA 6 voice actor for Brian Heder could be Stephen Root, believe fans
Nevertheless, such rumors and speculations should be taken with a pinch of salt until Rockstar Games officially reveals the cast. The game is now targeting a May 26, 2026, launch, so more details may be revealed close to its release date.
