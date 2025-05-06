GTA 6 trailer 2 finally releases, sending shockwaves around the gaming world

Rockstar Games has just dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, taking the gaming world by surprise. The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel recently got delayed to May 2026, causing a lot of disappointment, but the developer seems to have made up for that to a great extent by providing a fresh look at the next chapter in the acclaimed video game series.

It is worth noting that unlike the first GTA 6 trailer, which came out all the way back in December 2023, this one wasn't backed by any announcement. As of this writing, it already has over 10,000 views on YouTube.

Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 trailer 2, provides a fresh look at Vice City and lead character Jason

With a runtime of two minutes and 47 seconds, GTA 6 trailer 2 is longer than the first one, and focuses on Lucia's partner, whose name has been revealed to be Jason. The name had already been disclosed back in September 2022 when the game's development footage got leaked, but has only been confirmed officially today.

GTA 6's visual effects also look incredibly realistic, especially the new rendition of Vice City, which is seemingly Rockstar Games' iteration of Miami.

