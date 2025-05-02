Shroud issues 3-word response to GTA 6 release date being officially delayed

Michael Grzesiek, better known as Shroud, has issued an interesting response to the news of a delayed GTA 6 release date. The highly anticipated title's developer, Rockstar Games, notified earlier today (May 2, 2025) that its upcoming title has been pushed back to May 26, 2026. Fans, as one would've guessed, expressed great disappointment to the news.

Shroud came up with a succinct three-word-long response to Rockstar's statement instead, questioning whether the developer had been hacked.

"Hacked or no?" states Shroud in response to the official GTA 6 release date delay announcement

Rockstar Games issued an official statement informing fans of a delayed GTA 6 release date. The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel is now scheduled to come out in May next year.

Shroud, who has over 11 million followers on Twitch, left this comment under Rockstar's tweet about the delay:

"hacked or no?"

The comment seems to be made on a lighter note and might refer back to the events of September 2022, when Rockstar became the victim of a network intrusion, which resulted in Grand Theft Auto 6's development clips being leaked online.

That was the first time the gaming community got a look at GTA 5's successor. Rockstar then released an official trailer in December 2023, providing a first official look at the sequel.

Prior to the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed to May 26, 2026, the title was targeting a Fall 2025 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The lack of any new showcases since the first GTA 6 trailer already had some concerned about a possible delay. While many remained optimistic, the situation that was feared has unfortunately come true.

The developer has stated it needs more time to deliver the level of quality that fans expect and deserve, and looks forward to sharing more information "soon."

