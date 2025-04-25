GTA 6 trailer hits two new milestones while fans await the second one

While Grand Theft Auto fans are desperately waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, the first trailer has hit two new and quite major milestones on YouTube in terms of views and comments. The first clip came out more than a year ago, back in December 2023, and provided the very first official look at the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel.

It is worth noting that the first GTA 6 trailer was leaked ahead of the official premiere time and was then uploaded early on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel. Nevertheless, the video gained 93 million views within the first 24 hours of being uploaded and has now crossed a whopping 250 million views on the platform. Comments on the video have also crossed the one million mark.

GTA 6 trailer hits 250 million views and over one million comments on YouTube

The first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has hit 250 million views on YouTube (Image via YouTube || Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is one of the biggest brands in gaming, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most anticipated video game in quite some time. What further fanned the community's enthusiasm is that this title will be the first new entry in the GTA franchise in over a decade.

The upcoming title's first trailer hitting 250 million views and crossing over a million comments may not be surprising to some, given all the hype, but it is no small feat. At the moment, this is over 100 million views, and just a little over 600,000 comments more than the first GTA 5 trailer.

A lot of it is also likely due to Rockstar not releasing the GTA 6 trailer 2, or showcasing the title in any other way since December 2023. Fans have regularly gone back to the first trailer, either in search of any overlooked details or because of their excitement for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2 still continues, but the game itself is scheduled to be launched in Fall 2025. Funnily enough, this information too was not revealed by Rockstar Games, but instead by its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, during an earnings call.

Check out: Grand Theft Auto 6 fans demand trailer 2 while Rockstar posts GTA Online

When to expect things like GTA 6 trailer 2, release date, or pre-order announcement?

Take-Two Interactive will host an earnings call on May 15, 2025. Considering its proximity to the title's release window, we can expect new information or some sort of showcase around the event.

Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer was also announced close to a Take-Two earnings call. That said, whether we get a second GTA 6 trailer, an exact release date, a pre-order announcement, or nothing at all, remains to be seen.

Also check: GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor, explored

At the very least, we might learn if the title is still on track for its Fall 2025 release window, as that bit of information has been reiterated in every earnings call since its announcement in May 2024.

