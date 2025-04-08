Could GTA 6 trailer 2 release this month? possibilities explored

There is no doubt that the GTA 6 trailer 2 is highly anticipated by everyone in the Grand Theft Auto player base. However, we still haven't received any more news from Rockstar Games after the first trailer came out back in December 2023. There have been many rumors about the next trailer release date. However, none of them turned out to be true.

It is also highly unlikely that Rockstar Games will release the GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025. This article will go over some possible reasons why.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Take-Two Interactive boss indirectly talks about the absence of the GTA 6 trailer 2

Since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company) has seemingly changed its marketing tactics. Earlier, the gaming studio used to release various promotional items at regular intervals before a particular project’s release. However, this has not been the case with GTA 6.

Recently, Take-Two Interactive indirectly explained the absence of GTA 6 trailer 2. On March 29, 2025, Strauss Zelnick was interviewed by Bloomberg Television (YouTube/@markets), where he made it clear that Rockstar Games would promote the upcoming game close to the scheduled release window.

As of now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2025. The period usually starts in September and lasts till November. Since we still have around six months for the season, it can be the probable reason why Rockstar Games hasn’t shared anything new related to the title.

As a result, the GTA 6 trailer 2 may not be released in April 2025. Considering the current stance of Take-Two Interactive, we can expect the trailer after June/July this year.

Nonetheless, fans continue to speculate about various other things related to the upcoming game. Recently, several threads emerged on the internet discussing the GTA 6 $100 price rumor after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event.

Rockstar Games should consider addressing these rumors and various other long-standing questions in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

