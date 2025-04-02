Did Rockstar release GTA 6 trailer 2 at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct just ended a couple of moments ago, and some fans may want to know if Rockstar Games released GTA 6 trailer 2 on the biggest Nintendo event. The curiosity among the Grand Theft Auto community as well as gamers in general is understandable. The developers have been silent since revealing the game in 2023, and the game itself it set to release later this year.

While a GTA 6 trailer 2 release at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct could have done wonders for the system, unfortunately, it didn’t happen. However, it doesn’t mean that the game couldn’t come on Nintendo’s newest hardware in the future. Let’s quickly learn about everything important revealed at today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

No GTA 6 trailer 2 but Mario, Zelda, and other things were announced at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today (April 2, 2025)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed to be more powerful than the standard Switch. According to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, here are some of the key characteristics of the new gaming system:

7.9’ Vivid LCD screen with HDR support

Full HD screen with up to 120fps

4k support on Dock

Bigger SL/SR buttons on the controllers

3D Audio

256 GB internal storage

Fan ventilation in the dock

In-built mic

Two USB-C ports

While there no GTA 6 trailer 2 reveal happened at the event today, major game franchises like Mario, Zelda, and other fan-favourites enjoyed the spotlight. Here are some of the games announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far:

Donkey Kong Bananza

Kirby Air Riders

The Duskbloods

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Mario Kart World

Project 007 (working title)

Elden Ring

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Zelda Breath of the Wild: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Street Fighter 6

Split Fiction

WWE 2K

NBA 2K

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hitman: World of Assassination

EA Sports Madden 25

EA Sports FC 25

Hades II

Hogwarts Legacy

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4

Civilization VII Switch 2 Edition

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

The price of the new Nintendo hardware is $449 and $499 (Mario Kart World Bundle) respectively.

Should GTA 6 fans expect a port on Nintendo Switch 2?

The different titles revealed in today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showed how powerful the new machine can be. The announcement of games like Mario Kart World, which supports fully open-world exploration, and Cyberpunk 2077, suggests that the new hardware is capable of handling high-quality games on par with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As GTA 6 is already announced for those two systems, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar surprises everyone and port the game to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. What makes this notion more likely is the availability of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the original Switch, showing that the developers have some faith in Nintendo’s hardware.

Fans can expect GTA 6 trailer 2 to be released this month, April 2025.

