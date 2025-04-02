GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (April 2, 2025): Possibilities explored

A Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be held later today, April 2, 2025, and some are wondering if GTA 6 might be a part of it. The upcoming Rockstar Games title will be the first new entry in the renowned Grand Theft Auto franchise in over a decade and is arguably the most-anticipated video game of all time. The Nintendo Switch 2 itself is quite an anticipated console, with many gamers excited for a closer look.

Ad

However, the two possibly crossing paths is another question altogether, for which the chances, unfortunately, do not seem to be great for a couple of reasons. Let's explore the possibilities of GTA 6 appearing on Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Note: This article is purely speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of GTA 6 appearing on Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (April 2, 2025)?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently targeting a Fall 2025 release window. An exact release date has not been confirmed just yet, and the lack of new details has also made some fans worried about a possible GTA 6 delay, but it is known that the title will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

Apart from these consoles, no other ports have been announced so far, not even a PC port. This alone casts a shadow of doubt over it possibly appearing on Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Ad

Some may argue that it could be a surprise reveal, perhaps via GTA 6 trailer 2, but it should be noted that Rockstar Games very rarely collaborates with such events. However, what really makes it seem unlikely is the fact that Nintendo Switch 2 is a handheld console and might not be able to run GTA 6.

Ad

The title looks highly demanding, going by its first trailer's footage. The original Nintendo Switch was able to run some big games like The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption. Being a successor, it is naturally expected the Nintendo Switch 2 would be better. Nevertheless, as of this writing, we do not know how much of an improvement it would be over the original.

Even if we assume that it would be as good as a PS4 or Xbox One, the odds still stack up against Switch 2, as Rockstar has not announced Grand Theft Auto 6 for Last-Gen consoles.

Ad

Check out: GTA 6 Xbox 360 || GTA 6 PlayStation exclusive

So, in this scenario, where it seems unlikely that Nintendo Switch 2 would be able to run Grand Theft Auto 6, the possibilities of the title appearing at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event today, April 2, 2025, are very low.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback