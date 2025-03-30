GTA 6 trailer 2's absence is explained by a recent report

While Grand Theft Auto fans have been going wild with GTA 6 trailer 2 theories and anticipation dates, Strauss Zelnick (the CEO of Take-Two Interactive) himself broke silence on the matter and provided some insights about the upcoming title. The executive was recently interviewed by Bloomberg Television (YouTube/@markets), where he indirectly explained why there is no GTA 6 trailer 2 yet.

He also talked about their upcoming marketing strategy in relation to the release of GTA 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Take-Two Interactive CEO indicates why there is no GTA 6 trailer 2 yet

On March 29, 2025, Bloomberg Television shared the above video, where Strauss Zelnick directly talked about GTA 6 after a substantial period. The Bloomberg host asked him why Grand Theft Auto 6 was kept a secret, to which Strauss replied the following:

“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement, and we do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation."

This could be one of the reasons why Rockstar Games has not yet released the GTA 6 trailer 2. The studio is controlled by Take-Two Interactive, and it is presumably following the new marketing strategy explained by Strauss Zelnick. If that’s the case, then the long-standing silence is undoubtedly one of the biggest changes in GTA 6’s promotion and reveal.

The first official trailer was released in December 2023, and it’s been over a year since we’ve had any news from the studio. However, during the time of Grand Theft Auto 5, the second trailer was released only a few days after the first trailer’s anniversary.

After Strauss Zelnick’s comment about the GTA 6 marketing strategy, we can expect the next announcement about the upcoming game close to the Fall 2025 release window. Therefore, readers are advised to avoid random claims and wait for an official GTA 6 trailer 2 announcement from Rockstar Games.

