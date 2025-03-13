Could GTA 6 story mode be co-op? Possibilities explored

While we have yet to get official details about the GTA 6 story mode gameplay, some Grand Theft Auto fans want it to include a co-op mode. So far, Rockstar Games has introduced this method in two titles. However, the co-op mode was a part of multiplayer gameplay and not the single-player campaign.

Ad

Considering this, a co-op feature in GTA 6 story mode is also unlikely, which is something the article will further explain.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar Games may not include a co-op feature in GTA 6 story mode

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Even though fans have been requesting Rockstar Games for a co-op feature in the GTA 6 story mode, the developer may resort to the traditional single-player mode, where you must play all missions solo.

The studio is known for some of the best storylines and missions, and it heavily emphasizes on delivering a refined gameplay experience. If you play the missions solo, the game can guide you through the desired path and help you complete the objective. However, including a co-op mode for single-player missions may potentially break the flow.

Ad

Also read: Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 pre-order for more than $100

Ad

The missions are typically designed with various scripted moments that get triggered when you do certain things. However, two independent players can cause hindrances and delay the process. Considering Rockstar’s perfectionist approach, the developers might want to avod such occurances, at least in the GTA 6 story mode.

You can play co-op in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, but neither of the games offers story mode missions. Thus, we can expect the same from the upcoming game as well.

Ad

Also read: Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks suggested that there would be two playable protagonists in the upcoming story mode gameplay. While the combination is perfect for a co-op mode, given the aforementioned considerations, Rockstar Games may not include it.

However, we can still expect co-op missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback