Don't expect a GTA 7 after GTA 6’s release, says Rockstar insider

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on route to be released later this year. It will be 12 years since a brand new mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto is released. This already raises concerns about the future of the series, with some believing that we might never get a sequel to GTA 6. While speculations and rumors will continue, a reputable Rockstar insider has shared their view on the situation.

According to an X post by @Mvbrr on February 23, 2025, fans shouldn’t expect a GTA 7 after the release of GTA 6. They reported Rockstar’s focus on ROME, an upcoming project tied closely to the upcoming game.

Note: This article is based on an insider rumor, so users should take the information with a pinch of salt.

ROME is coming alongside GTA 6, leaving no possible room for GTA 7, suggests insider

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, @Mvbrr reported that Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) is one of the projects that GTA 6 fans can expect in the near future. When describing what it is and what it influences, the insider said (translated via Google):

“It's a creative vision for the future of GTAO to encompass UGC tools per user.”

Their statement suggests the possibility of accessing user-generated content in the next online virtual world of Grand Theft Auto, fan-dubbed as GTA 6 Online.

In the follow-up post on X, @Mvbrr shared their concerns about the project and its future. According to them, Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive could start charging users for their mod (translated via Google):

“But will it work? Well, I don't know, expect a bed of roses until the release of GTA6, but after that, I won't put my hands in the fire, T2 and Rockstar can be arrogant enough to approve or ban user-made mods and even charge $ per mod.”

In the final follow-up X post, @Mvbrr asked fans not to expect GTA 7 anymore. Instead, they could have “Online Storytelling Mode” for quite a while (translated via Google):

“Don't expect a GTA7, not anymore. the beginning of the concept of ideas for such a GTA7 would be in a cold place. But T2 and Rockstar's focus is to continue making a profit on their multiplayer. You can have Online Storytelling Mode for quite a while.”

@Mvbrr has analyzed a few things correctly in the past, so their report is worth noting. However, as always, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt since nothing is confirmed.

Furthermore, their prediction of the future of the Grand Theft Auto series came after the report of Rockstar Games' supposed interaction with Fortnite and Roblox creators circulated on the internet. It seems that the developers are looking forward to making GTA 6 the next big metaverse in which players would be able to create their own content.

The GTA 6 release date is currently set for fall 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

