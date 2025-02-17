GTA 6 devs Rockstar Games reportedly in discussions with Roblox and Fortnite creators

Rockstar Games and GTA 6 could follow in the footsteps of Fortnite and Roblox and become a part of the metaverse. The publisher revealed its trailer back in 2023, showcasing a glimpse of what to expect. However, only a little is officially known about the game. Now, a new report has come in suggesting a possible path GTA 6 is going to take.

According to a report by Digiday, Rockstar Games has been in discussions with top Fortnite and Roblox creators, along with some Grand Theft Auto content creators. The supposed intention behind this meeting is to create custom experiences in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Rockstar Games possibly taking notes from Fortnite and Roblox creators for GTA 6

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to Digiday’s report, Rockstar Games wants to create custom experiences in GTA 6. The report cites three industry insiders whose names have not been mentioned due to their request for anonymity.

By engaging in talks with Roblox and Fortnite creators, the developer reportedly wants to give GTA 6 a more creator-friendly experience. This implies that players could modify certain game elements in the upcoming “virtual sandbox”. Note that Rockstar Games has neither confirmed nor denied the report as of writing.

In August 2023, the developers of GTA 6 acquired Cfx.re, the team behind the popular FiveM and RedM mod clients. In a newswire post, Rockstar announced the acquisition and shared its willingness to officially support the roleplay community.

This acquisition may help integrate some kind of roleplay elements in Grand Theft Auto 6, which aligns with Digiday’s report.

Readers are advised to take such reports and leaks with a grain of salt until Rockstar offers an official confirmation.

Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed that the game will indeed launch in fall 2025.

