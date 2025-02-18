“The next GTA online will transform gaming”: GTA 6 fans react to Rockstar reportedly being in talks with Fortnite and Roblox creators

The developers of GTA 6, Rockstar Games, are reportedly in discussions with some Fortnite and Roblox creators. The studio seemingly wants to create custom experiences inside the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, possibly pushing towards it being a part of the metaverse. With the news quickly spreading on the internet, it has gained the attention of many fans waiting for the game's release.

One such fan, @Da90sGamer, reacted to the news on X, sharing their thoughts on the upcoming multiplayer experience in the Grand Theft Auto universe:

“The next GTA online will transform gaming”

Their post suggests how different the next multiplayer experience would end up being when compared to the current one.

Another Grand Theft Auto community member, @coolmeh0, commented on the news and shared their thoughts on the reported situation:

“Gta 6 will be the portal to the real metaverse”

Both Roblox and Fortnite are part of the Metaverse in their own rights, and it won’t be surprising if GTA 6 manages to elevate that experience in Grand Theft Auto style.

While many seemed to show excitement for the possible future, some fans seemingly didn’t like the idea. This is how X user @Case_178 expressed their displeasure on the development:

“Keep those away from 6... fortnite ruined cod and the latest bf game...”

The user was seemingly referencing Fortnite-style microtransactions and collaborations that recent Call of Duty and Battlefield titles have introduced in their gameplay.

Here are other interesting reactions by fans worth mentioning here:

A collage of a few fan posts on X reacting to the reported news of Rockstar Games being in discussions with Roblox and Fortnite creators (Image via X)

While the first three of the aforementioned reactions show excitement among fans, the last one seems to be a sarcastic response about the longevity of the current Grand Theft Auto titles.

While such reports should always be taken with a pinch of salt, they do seem to align with Rockstar Games’ attempt at supporting the roleplay community by acquiring the FiveM and RedM servers.

GTA 6 could integrate FiveM mod in its online multiplayer

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In August 2023, Rockstar Games acquired Cxre., the team behind the popular RedM and FiveM mods. Here’s what the company had to say about the acquisition:

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

This seemingly suggests that the developers have plans for a future of the Grand Theft Auto series where creators and communities can roleplay with more customized experiences. However, Rockstar hasn't officially confirmed its integration in the upcoming title just yet.

For now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release later this year (2025) on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

