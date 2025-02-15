GTA 6 to release on PC in early 2026, believes Corsair Gaming

Fans have been eager to know the exact GTA 6 release date for quite some time. Take-Two recently re-confirmed that the game will be released in Fall 2025; however, only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar historically releases the PC port of Grand Theft Auto titles after the console releases. However, it looks like PC gamers won’t have to wait for long to get their hands on the title.

During a recent earnings call held on February 12, 2025, American computer peripherals manufacturer Corsair Gaming stated its belief that the GTA 6 will be released on PC in early 2026. It also acknowledged how anticipated the game is among the gaming community.

GTA 6 PC release of early 2026 is tied to console versions release of 2025, suggests Corsair Gaming

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the opening remarks of the earnings call, Corsair Gaming’s CEO Andy Paul mentioned Grand Theft Auto 6 and acknowledged how anticipated it is:

“And GTA 6, the most anticipated and hardware demanding game is now in sight, although still likely a year away.”

His statement also suggests the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title could demand high configurations to run on PC properly.

Later on, there was a Q&A session, in which the company’s VP, Finance & IR, Ronald van Veen, was asked the following question by reporter Coliln Loyet:

“have you seen any games recently kind of spur purchases of either peripherals or components? Or do you think it's going to be more back half weighted with the likes of GTA 6 and games like that?”

Answering the question, Ronald van Veen talked about the Grand Theft Auto 6's PC release:

“But yeah, GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console, and then early '26 for PC.”

This statement suggests his belief that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users will get Grand Theft Auto 6 this year despite the game not having a specific release date yet.

Rockstar Games is expected to share the exact release date with the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 very soon. They also recently started a Discord server supposedly to share information and updates about the upcoming game.

