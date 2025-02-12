GTA 6 release update apparently impacted Take-Two Interactive's stock

Fans had been waiting for an update on the GTA 6 release date for some time before recently receiving one. During the quarterly earnings call held on February 6, 2025, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the fall of 2025. Not only did it end with rumors that the game would be delayed, but it also apparently affected the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive stocks have seen a price rise since last Thursday, seemingly suggesting that the recent update on GTA 6 ‘s release status had an impact. Read on to learn more about this, and when the game will be released.

Take-Two Interactive stock went up from $183 to $215 after the GTA 6 release update

A screenshot of The Wall Street Journal's page showing Take-Two Interactive stock (Image via The Wall Street Journal)

On February 6, 2025, the Take-Two Interactive stock was around $183. However, on February 7, 2025, it climbed to around $212. Furthermore, the stock continued to increase to $215, as noted on February 10, 2025. The soar came after the company re-confirmed the GTA 6 release date to fall 2025.

The Take-Two Interactive stock currently stands at $209.94 at the time of writing this article, a value that is still higher than what it was before the GTA 6 release update.

This seemingly suggests how much impact Grand Theft Auto 6 will have on the company once it is released. However, some believe that the upcoming title may also impact the pricing structure of games in general.

In a report titled The State of Video Gaming in 2025, analyst Matthew Ball suggested that the GTA 6 release price of $80-$100 would allow others to increase the prices of games as well:

"There is hope that Take-Two will price GTA VI at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up, too."

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the pricing of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

When exactly will GTA 6 release and on what platforms?

A stlll from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

As confirmed by Take-Two Interactive, Grand Theft Auto 6 will release in fall 2025. Fall refers to the autumn season, which is usually from September to November. This implies that the game should be released between these months this year.

The only platforms GTA 6 has been confirmed for are PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. No PC port has been announced yet; however, it is expected to be ported sometime in the future.

