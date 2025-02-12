Why 2025 has been a great year for GTA Online players so far

GTA Online was released in 2013, and Rockstar Games has been supporting the game by regularly adding content via updates. However, the past couple of years felt somewhat repetitive due to the developers shifting focus to Grand Theft Auto 6. Despite this, they managed to make 2025 a great year for GTA Online players by adding some of the best content in the game so far.

This article shares everything that Rockstar has added to the popular multiplayer title in 2025 that made it so awesome.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA Online in 2025: All you need to know

A promotional picture of FIB missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

On January 2, 2025, Rockstar released the first GTA Online weekly update of 2025, giving a plethora of in-game bonuses. Some of the highlights were:

Likewise, the developers released another weekly update on January 9, 2025, adding brand-new vehicles and other content as part of the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC:

Both the new pick-up truck and the weapon were well received by players. Moving forward to January 16, 2025, another weekly update was released, and players were once again able to claim new in-game bonuses and rewards. Some of its main attractions were:

2x money on Payphone Hits

Free Merryweather Hoodie on The Black Box File mission

A promotional picture of the new Stunt Races (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, the next weekly event of January 23, 2025 — introduced the GTA Online Lunar New Year update — adding tons of new bonuses and brand-new content for players to enjoy:

On January 30, 2025, the developers released a brand new weekly update — once again offering exciting in-game bonuses for players to enjoy, including:

2x money on Drag Races

2x money on Auto Shop Client Jobs

Black Square Shades by completing one Dispatch Work mission

A promotional picture of new Drift Tuning-compatible vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, February 2025 has seen the release of another weekly update on February 5, 2025 — where the developers added brand new Drift Races as well as new vehicles compatible with Drift Tuning upgrades:

New Drift Races - Go With the Flow, Gang's All Here, and Buckle Down

New Drift Tuning-compatible vehicles - RUNE Cheburek, Karin Futo, and Dinka Jester Classic

All of these weekly events have been enjoyable so far. It shows that the developers haven’t forgotten about the virtual world of Los Santos and are still committed to supporting the game after all these years.

In 2025, players can expect to see more brand-new content in the game, especially with the inevitable Summer DLC.

