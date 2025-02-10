Is it worth getting GTA Online's Fathom FR36 in 2025?

Several vehicles, such as the Fathom FR36, are often overlooked in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added the two-seater sports coupe in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC update. However, since it’s now 2025, some gamers want to know if the vehicle is worth buying. Simply put, yes, the FR36 is still a great ride in terms of both design and performance.

Let’s explore the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online and find out what makes it worth owning.

Why buy the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online? (2025)

The Fathom FR36 from GTA Online is expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. While the vehicle's design elements in the upcoming title are currently unknown, the current iteration is seemingly based on the real-life third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé. The following automobiles have also inspired the design of the FR36:

Fourth-generation Infiniti G Line (V36) – Side skirts, front bumper, and tail lights

– Side skirts, front bumper, and tail lights 2006–2008 Nissan 350Z (Z33) – Headlight set-up

The 2000s vibe of the sports car is one good reason to own the FR36. Moreover, Rockstar has also added a livery called Atomic Racing, which makes it look like a Team Falken G35 Drift car.

In terms of performance, the Fathom FR36 runs on an undisclosed engine with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The in-game files suggest that it possesses a lackluster top speed of 95.07 mph (153.00 km/h). However, the actual performance of the ride is much higher than that.

According to testing done by popular analyst Broughy1322, the FR36 can go up to a maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), making it the fastest coupe in GTA Online. To provide a better overview of its high performance, here are the top 10 coupes in the game based on top speed:

Fathom FR36 – 121.5 mph Enus Windsor – 118.5 mph Enus Windsor Drop – 118.25 mph Ocelot F620 – 118.25 mph Ubermacht Zion Cabrio – 118 mph Ubermacht Zion – 118 mph Dewbauchee Exemplar – 117.5 mph Ubermacht Sentinel XS – 116 mph Ubermacht Oracle – 115.5 mph Karin Previon – 115.25 mph

The Fathom FR36 also possesses decent acceleration, allowing it to complete one lap in about 1:04.214. This allows players to drive through the traffic of Los Santos with ease.

Here are some performance stats one should know about:

Speed: 82.09/100

82.09/100 Acceleration: 75.25/100

75.25/100 Braking: 28.67/100

28.67/100 Handling: 72.21/100

Overall, the FR36 is a useful car for completing many in-game missions and heists. Moreover, its compatibility with the Drift Tuning upgrades allows players to participate in Drift Races as well. All of this makes it one of the best cars to own in 2025.

