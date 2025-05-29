How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

The Pfister Astron is finally back in the limelight in GTA Online this week. The five-door crossover SUV is popular in the Grand Theft Auto community for its resemblance to the Porsche Macan. While the SUV normally costs about $1,580,000, it can be obtained for free as the latest Podium Vehicle till June 4, 2025. One just needs to try their luck at The Lucky Wheel to win it.

That said, getting the car as a Lucky Wheel reward isn’t an easy task, and some may wonder if the vehicle is even worth the effort. Let’s learn more about the Pfister Astron before getting it in GTA Online this week.

Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week: Performance review (May 29 to June 4, 2025)

The GTA 5 Online Pfister Astron debuted in Los Santos in 2021 with The Contract DLC update. Since its arrival, many consider it one of the best SUVs in game so far.

Powered by an unidentified V-shaped engine with a 7-speed gearbox, the Astron possesses a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:05.999. While it may not look that fast, it is one of the fastest SUVs in GTA Online as of May 2025. Here’s how it stands among other similar rides in terms of top speed:

Pegassi Toros Canis Castigator Ubermacht Rebla GTS Lampadati Novak Pfister Astron Pfister Astron Custom Gallivanter Baller ST-D Weeny Issi Rally Enus Jubilee Vapid Aleutian

Despite having a somewhat heavier body, the Astron possesses great handling, which can be further improved by installing relevant performance mods on it. Overall, it’s a great vehicle to complete missions like Special Vehicle Work and earn related bonuses in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Pfister Astron’s design inspiration

As stated earlier, the GTA Online Astron highly resembles the real-life Porsche Macan (95B). However, a closer look at its design will reveal that it has seemingly taken some design cues from other popular automobiles:

2015-2018 Cayenne (92A)

2013–2016 Panamera (970.2)

Third-generation Cayenne (9YA/9YB)

First-generation Lincoln Nautilus (U540)

Second-generation Lincoln MKX

Overall, the SUV has a rounded design that gives it the impression of a luxury vehicle, which is one of the many reasons why some love to own it.

Final Verdict

The Pfister Astron is a great SUV to own in Los Santos. Even if one doesn’t use SUVs much, it can still be acquired in GTA Online this week simply for collection purposes.

