Is Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online still worth buying?

The Jobuilt Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online is a unique vehicle known for its front wedge. It is a modified semi-trailer truck that Rockstar Games added to the online multiplayer title with the Import/Export DLC update in 2016, when it immediately caught the attention of many with its intimidating appearance. Many gamers have tried this truck and created special stunt moments with it. However, it’s now 2025, and players may wonder if the Phantom Wedge is worth buying anymore.
Simply put, yes, the Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online is still valuable, albeit more as a collectible than an on-road vehicle. This article further breaks down a few important details about the truck that gamers should know before buying it.
Design of the Jobuilt Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online
The Jobuilt Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online has a big profile and is basically a modified version of the Phantom truck. It is seemingly inspired by the Wedge Truck from the MythBusters show. As its name suggests, it has a big metal wedge in the front, giving it a uniquely intimidating appearance. Here are some of its other visual characteristics one should know about:
- No hood for making space for the wedge
- Welded bars
- Partially cut front fenders
- Two circular headlights on the roof
- Wider side-access ladders
- A rusty overall appearance
What makes the GTA 5 Phantom Wedge different from the regular Phantom truck is its ability to carry three additional passengers — two sitting on the side-access ladders, and one on the rear end.
The truck comes only in a rusty primary color for the cabin. Now, let’s learn about its performance in the following segment.
GTA 5 Online’s Phantom Wedge: Performance review
The Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online has a single-cam V8 engine. According to popular GTA analyst and content creator Broughy1322, the truck can go up to a maximum speed of 98.25 mph (158.12 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:20.080. Overall, its performance is significantly better than the regular Phantom truck.
Moreover, the metal wedge on the front can easily hit smaller vehicles as well as tackle other heavy vehicles. While it could take some time to get used to its handling, the Phantom Wedge is one of the best vehicles for getaway purposes, especially when playing with friends.
GTA 5 Online Phantom Wedge price
The Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online is available for $2,553,600-$1,920,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry.
Final verdict
In 2025, the Phantom Wedge in GTA 5 Online is a rare piece of collectible that players can get just to increase their collection of unique rides. They can also use it every now and then to terrorize the streets of Los Santos.
