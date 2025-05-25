Is Vapid Flash GT worth buying in GTA Online in 2025?

GTA Online’s Vapid Flash GT has once again come into the limelight, and for good reason: the latest in-game update offers a staggering 40% discount on the vehicle. Naturally, players would want to know about the ride before buying it, and rightfully so. Many rides in the game lack value-for-money qualities. That’s why one should always check the details about the ride they are interested in.
And if you're wondering whether the Vapid Flash GT is worth buying – yes, it is. This article shares all the important details about the car that players should know in 2025.
Note: The article is completely based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the car.
Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online: Design Inspiration
GTA Online Vapid Flash GT is a two-seater rally hatchback classified as a sports-class vehicle. Its design suggests that it's inspired by the real-life Ford Focus RS RX and the Ford Fiesta RS WRC. Moreover, some resemblance to the following rides can also be found in its design:
- Suzuki Swift Sport – Front fascia
- Toyota Yaris WRC – Headlight
- Hyundai RM15 Concept – Side vents
- Hyundai RN30 – Widebody elements
- Facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk7 – Tail lights
Overall, the Flash GT in GTA Online has a distinctive and large design that looks modified for rally racing. The following are some of its visual characteristics that one can notice:
Front body:
- Linear front bumper
- Large mesh grille
- Red tow hook
- Two small intakes
- Large black housings
- Large circular headlights (includes turn signals and a set of small headlights)
- Vapid logo
- A central intake and some hood pins on the bonnet
- Two small vents near the windscreen
Side body:
- Black-colored plastic-like trim around the windows
- Stylized mirror wings
- A small aerial on the roof
- Wider side skirts
Rear body:
- A small roof spoiler
- A large spoiler on the trunk
- Various safety pins on the boot lid
- Rectangular tail lights (including upper brake lights, lower reverse lights, and middle main lights)
- Rear bumper with distinctive formation
- A set of rear meshed vents
- A six-blade diffuser
- Two circular exhaust pipes
Performance of Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online
The GTA Online Flash GT is powered by an unidentified engine with a 6-speed gearbox. According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the sports car can reach a maximum speed of 116.00 mph (186.68 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.097.
While it suffers from poor handling on off-road terrains, it demolishes other rally cars in the game. Overall, it is a great vehicle for completing most of the daily activities in Los Santos.
Till 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025, the Vapid Flash GT will be available for the discounted price of $1,005,000 from Legendary Motorsport.
