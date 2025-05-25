  • home icon
Is Vapid Flash GT worth buying in GTA Online in 2025?

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 25, 2025 19:12 GMT
vapid flash gt
A brief about the Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online’s Vapid Flash GT has once again come into the limelight, and for good reason: the latest in-game update offers a staggering 40% discount on the vehicle. Naturally, players would want to know about the ride before buying it, and rightfully so. Many rides in the game lack value-for-money qualities. That’s why one should always check the details about the ride they are interested in.

And if you're wondering whether the Vapid Flash GT is worth buying – yes, it is. This article shares all the important details about the car that players should know in 2025.

Note: The article is completely based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the car.

Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online: Design Inspiration

GTA Online Vapid Flash GT is a two-seater rally hatchback classified as a sports-class vehicle. Its design suggests that it's inspired by the real-life Ford Focus RS RX and the Ford Fiesta RS WRC. Moreover, some resemblance to the following rides can also be found in its design:

  • Suzuki Swift Sport – Front fascia
  • Toyota Yaris WRC – Headlight
  • Hyundai RM15 Concept – Side vents
  • Hyundai RN30 – Widebody elements
  • Facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk7 – Tail lights

Overall, the Flash GT in GTA Online has a distinctive and large design that looks modified for rally racing. The following are some of its visual characteristics that one can notice:

Front body:

  • Linear front bumper
  • Large mesh grille
  • Red tow hook
  • Two small intakes
  • Large black housings
  • Large circular headlights (includes turn signals and a set of small headlights)
  • Vapid logo
  • A central intake and some hood pins on the bonnet
  • Two small vents near the windscreen

Side body:

  • Black-colored plastic-like trim around the windows
  • Stylized mirror wings
  • A small aerial on the roof
  • Wider side skirts

Rear body:

  • A small roof spoiler
  • A large spoiler on the trunk
  • Various safety pins on the boot lid
  • Rectangular tail lights (including upper brake lights, lower reverse lights, and middle main lights)
  • Rear bumper with distinctive formation
  • A set of rear meshed vents
  • A six-blade diffuser
  • Two circular exhaust pipes
Performance of Vapid Flash GT in GTA Online

The GTA Online Flash GT is powered by an unidentified engine with a 6-speed gearbox. According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the sports car can reach a maximum speed of 116.00 mph (186.68 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:04.097.

While it suffers from poor handling on off-road terrains, it demolishes other rally cars in the game. Overall, it is a great vehicle for completing most of the daily activities in Los Santos.

Till 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025, the Vapid Flash GT will be available for the discounted price of $1,005,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

