5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 25 to 29, 2025)

Every week, there are certain ways to earn money in GTA Online that players can use to become millionaires. Some of these methods include popular businesses, missions, and other activities that Rockstar Games ever added to the game in the last 11 years. However, not all the available ways to earn money are worth considering in 2025, and one must prioritize those that give more money within a shorter period of time.

This article shares the five best ways to earn money in GTA Online till May 29, 2025, 2:00 am PT.

Note: The article takes into account the writer's analysis and opinion.

5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week include Taxi Missions (May 25 to 29, 2025)

1) Taxi Missions

Taxi Missions, commonly known as the GTA Online Taxi Work, are free-mode jobs that Rockstar added to the game in 2023. As the name suggests, these allow players to become taxi drivers and serve the Los Santos and Blaine County residents. They can either initiate this via the Downtown Cab Co. or by pressing the prompt button in a compatible car, like a player-owned Taxi.

Not only does Taxi Work currently allow players to earn triple cash and RP, but it also makes them visit less-used areas of the maps. This makes it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online right now, especially for those who like exploring the map.

2) Featured adversary mode

Every week, an adversary mode is promoted and featured as a must-play thing in the game, and this time it’s one of the entertaining ones, Tiny Racers. Rockstar added this game mode in 2017, and it immediately caught the eyes of many for its unique gameplay. It is a race event but with a bird-perspective view, like the one found in GTA Chinatown Wars, with certain power-ups scattered across the courses.

What makes it special this week is the payout boost that Rockstar has given to the Tiny Racers adversary mode for a limited time. This allows players to earn more money with it than usual, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week.

3) Galaxy Super Yacht-related missions

A picture of the Galaxy Super Yacht (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Galaxy Super Yacht does more than just float on the ocean — it opens the gate for unique missions in the game, known as A Superyacht Life missions. This special series of missions allows players to explore sea-related adventures with Captain Brendan Darcy. There are six of them available in 2025, all of them giving double cash and RP for the next couple of days:

D-Day

Bon Voyage

Icebreaker

All Hands

Salvage

Overboard

Keep in mind that these jobs are only available to those who own a Galaxy Super Yacht, a yacht currently available at a 40% discount. This makes it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online, especially for those who already own a yacht.

4) Shipwreck hunt

There are many collectibles available in Los Santos as of May 25, 2025. While all of these items are good in their own way, there’s one that players must try collecting this week – the Shipwrecks. These can be found around the shoreline of the map every 24 hours. Till 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025, Shipwreck collectibles are giving double cash and RP.

Furthermore, there’s also an opportunity to unlock the GTA Online Frontier Outfit via the Shipwrecks, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online.

5) Priority File

A promotional picture of this week's Priority File (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Priority File of the week, a featured mission for the owners of Darnell Bros. Garment Factory. The Priority File is always one of the four missions from 'The FIB Files,' but boosted for paying double cash and RP for a limited time. The mission under the spotlight this week is The Black Box File.

To complete The Black Box File, players must complete three setup missions before doing the finale. The finale is a bang-to-play, and involves infiltrating Los Santos International Airport, rerouting a plane, and delivering the required asset. All of this makes it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online that gamers must try.

