The GTA Online Shipwreck location today is now live, allowing treasure hunters to find the collectible and earn money from it. Debuting in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, Shipwrecks has become one of the most popular finds for players in the open world of Los Santos. One can earn a minimum of $25,000 and 2000 RP just by collecting this item from the shoreline of San Andreas.

However, it is easier said than done, as there are 30 possible locations where these daily items can spawn. Moreover, the game doesn't tell you exactly where to look for them. This makes searching for the GTA Online daily Shipwreck difficult. The only way to find it easily is to know its whereabouts beforehand.

That said, this article shares the exact coordinates of the GTA Online Shipwreck location today, January 15, 2025.

GTA Online Shipwreck location today: Map (January 15, 2025)

The exact coordinates of the GTA Online Shipwreck location today (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Online Shipwreck location today is Paleto Forest/Paleto Bay. Following the coordinates shown above, the daily collectible can be found on the northern side of the peninsula located at the south end of Paleto Bay State Beach. Note that the collectible won’t be visible on the mini-map; however, a sound, along with controller vibration, if enabled, will help you find it when it is nearby.

Going through the area's shoreside should be enough to reach the GTA Online Shipwreck location today.

Today’s GTA Online daily shipwreck location at Paleto Forest serves as a good reason to visit the area. According to the lore of Grand Theft Auto 5, it is a large coniferous forest in the Blaine County region of the map.

Note that Shipwrecks change their location every day, making it necessary to check back for their latest coordinates.

GTA Online Shipwreck location today: Everything else to know

If you find the Shipwreck location for the very first time, you will receive an Outfit Scrap. After collecting it seven times, a Frontier Outfit will be unlocked. This resembles the clothing from the Red Dead series by Rockstar Games.

From the eighth Shipwreck, you will continue to earn $25,000 and 2000 RP every real-life day. Rockstar could also boost the payout as part of a GTA Online weekly update, making it important to check the weekly bonuses.

