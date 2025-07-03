How to get free Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online this week (July 3 to 9, 2025)

The Vapid Dominator GTT is finally back in the limelight in GTA Online this week. The two-seater muscle car is quite popular among many Grand Theft Auto community for its resemblance to a classic Ford Mustang. While it normally costs about $1,220,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, gamers can currently acquire it for free as a Podium Vehicle. All they have to do is spin The Lucky Wheel (Diamond Casino & Resort) in a way that it stops on the prize car.
That said, winning a podium vehicle isn’t easy. Naturally, some would want to know if the vehicle is even worth putting the effort into in 2025. To help everyone, this article shares a few key details about the Vapid Dominator GTT that one should know before getting it in GTA Online this week.
Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online this week: Performance review (July 3 to 9, 2025)
The GTA 5 Online Dominator GTT debuted in the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update. It has a V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox, allowing it to reach a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.306.
While it may be the fastest muscle car in the game, it does beat several popular names in the category in terms of top speed:
- Vapid Dominator GTT
- Declasse Yosemite
- Intevetero Coquette BlackFin
- Albany Lurcher
- Imponte Duke O’Death
- Imponte Phoenix
- Bravado Gauntlet
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa
- Willard Eudora
The GTA Online Dominator GTT also beats the following muscle cars in terms of lap timings:
- Vapid Clique
- Declasse Drift Yosemite
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
- Declasse Impaler SZ
- Bravado Greenwood
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Albany Hermes
Moreover, the Dominator GTT in GTA Online possesses great traction, allowing players to drift decently on corners.
Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online this week: Design review
As stated earlier, the GTA 5 Dominator GTT is apparently based on the real-life 1969–1970 Ford Mustang. It also bears some resemblance to other popular rides, including:
- 1967–1968 Mustang
- Second-generation AMC Javelin AMX
- 1970–1973 Pontiac Firebird
- 1973 Toyota Celica Liftback 2000 GT
Overall, it has a slanted and classic muscle car design that many motorheads can appreciate.
For those who prefer muscle cars over sports cars, the Vapid Dominator GTT is a solid choice that cannot go wrong. Even if they don’t want to use it for missions, they should definitely collect it for free as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week.