5 reasons to own Weaponized Tampa in GTA Online

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the oldest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, but it continues to dominate the streets. As the name implies, it is a weaponized vehicle added to the game with the Gunrunning DLC in June 2017. Since then, the Weaponized Tampa has remained one of the most prominent vehicles for offensive gameplay.

This article lists five reasons you should own the Declasse Weaponized Tampa in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Declasse Weaponized Tampa is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online

1) Weaponized vehicle

Although it is not an armored vehicle in GTA 5 Online, Rockstar Games offers multiple weapon attachments for the Declasse Weaponized Tampa. While the default vehicle comes with a Fixed Minigun, you can attach a Dual Remote Minigun, Homing Missile Launcher, Rear Mortar, and Proximity Mines. However, the additional upgrades must be unlocked by conducting research inside the Bunker business.

The vehicle also has four armor plating options. However, they only add visual changes on the outside without increasing its durability. The Declasse Weaponized Tampa can be destroyed by only one homing missile or sticky bomb. Therefore, players are advised to avoid unwanted clashes with others while in this vehicle.

2) Design and looks

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is a prominent muscle car in GTA Online with a very sturdy look. It is based on the Roadkill vehicle from the popular video game franchise Twisted Metal. Rockstar Games added a boxy design with a two-seater capacity. The front of the vehicle is a bit lower facing, causing the rear to rise slightly.

The entire vehicle with the Dual Remote Minigun on top looks very solid and aggressive. The additional attachments also make the Declasse Weaponized Tampa look like a war vehicle. The appearance may also trick other GTA Online players into thinking it is an Arena War vehicle.

3) Customizations

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. However, most of the customizations are related to its weaponry. Rockstar Games offers four hoods, 41 liveries, four weapon upgrades, and many more. Similar to the weapons, some of the liveries also require Bunker research to unlock.

Players should note that the research process in the Bunker unlocks various features randomly. Therefore, you cannot channel it to unlock a certain item for the Declasse Weaponized Tampa. However, Rockstar Games allows players to assign their Bunker operations solely for doing research. You can opt for this option to customize and fully upgrade the Grand Theft Auto Online muscle car more quickly.

4) Performance

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in the weaponized vehicle category. It is powered by a 310 cubic inches (5.1 liter) V8 engine connected to a four-speed transmission box. According to the game files, the vehicle’s top speed is 90.10 mph or 145.00 km/h. However, a fully upgraded Weaponized Tampa can reach a top speed of 112.25 mph or 180.65 km/h.

It is an all-wheel drive layout car that can also go off the road. However, you must not apply lowered suspensions and also opt for off-road wheels to make the car useful on uneven terrains.

5) Perfect for Gunrunning business

Since the Declasse Weaponized Tampa was released with the GTA Online Gunrunning DLC, it is a great choice for those who prefer grinding the Bunker business.

Most of the operations related to the Bunker business always spawn aggressive enemy NPCs that can kill you instantly. However, the Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the best vehicles to drive across Los Santos while operating the Gunrunning business. This is because can use the powerful weapons installed in the vehicle to eliminate the enemy NPCs without using your personal weapons, make it a reliable vehicle for offensive gameplay in GTA Online.

