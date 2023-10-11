5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online Halloween Event 2023

Muscle cars have a dedicated fan base in GTA Online that adores them for their power, dominance, and style. Rockstar Games also offers a slew of muscle cars and adds new ones with each DLC. While the Halloween Event hasn't released any yet, it is rumored to add the Albany Brigham in the coming weeks. It is a muscle-class car that players have been waiting for since June 2023.

While you wait for the studio to release the Brigham, this article lists the five fastest muscle cars that you can get in GTA Online after the recent Halloween update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five fastest muscle cars to drive in GTA Online during this Halloween season

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is not only the fastest muscle car but also the fastest car in GTA Online without any of Hao’s Special Works Performance upgrades. It is a custom variant of the BF Weevil muscle car that you can acquire from Benny's Original Motor Works garage.

When fully upgraded, you can run the BF Weevil Custom at a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h. The car can finish a lap in 1:05.365 minutes. While the normal BF Weevil costs $870,000, you must spend an additional $980,000 to upgrade it to the custom variant. The car also has Halloween-themed upgrades.

2) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is one of the oldest muscle cars in GTA Online that has been in the game since 2014. Surprisingly, it has also maintained its glory by being the second-fastest car in its category. A fully upgraded Pißwasser Dominator can run at a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h.

However, GTA Online players must not confuse it with the regular Dominator as both have different performance outputs. The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is a custom car that comes with a yellow Pißwasser livery preinstalled. You can find the car on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website listed for $315,000.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the newest muscle cars in the game that was added with The Contract DLC in December 2021. It immediately dominated the category with its top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h, which can easily finish a lap in 1:03.463.

The Buffalo STX has Imani Tech features that increase its value in the car market. You can equip the vehicle with a Missile Lock-On Jammer and Armor Plating, which increases its durability. It is one of the best weaponized and armored cars in GTA Online that can withstand up to 12 homing missiles.

4) Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom is also a Benny’s Original Motor Works upgradable car in GTA Online. It is a customized and upgraded version of the Bravado Gauntlet Classic and can reach a top speed of 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h.

The car is based on the real-life 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird. It has a high-revving engine and a four-speed transmission box. A fully upgraded Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom can finish a lap in 1:10.522 minutes. However, you must spend around $1.4 million to own the muscle car in GTA 5 Online.

5) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the most dominant-looking muscle cars in the game. It is primarily based on the real-life 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon and has a similar commanding look. When fully upgraded, you can push the car’s engine to a top speed of 125.25 mph or 201.57 km/h.

It is also one of the best racing cars in GTA Online that can finish a lap in 1:09.904 minutes. The car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a five-speed transmission box. Rockstar Games also offers a slew of visual customizations that make the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire more stylish.

