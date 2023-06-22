5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update added a few new vehicles to the multiplayer game, and more are on the way. Rockstar Games previously teased several new vehicles, as well as some muscle cars. It is one of the most popular car categories in the game, and many players enjoy driving bulky vehicles to establish their dominance on the streets. Speed is another important consideration in this class, and the game designers address it as well.

However, there is no accurate way to determine a vehicle's speed without driving it. This often leads to many players wasting their money on useless vehicles. To help you make a decision regarding which vehicles to prioritize, this article lists and ranks five of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

BF Weevil Custom, Vapid Dominator, and three other fastest muscle cars in GTA Online in June 2023

5) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is a souvenir car sponsored by Pißwasser, an in-game beverage brand. It is a custom variant of the base model Vapid Dominator that comes standard with a yellow Pißwasser livery. However, the custom variant outperforms the original vehicle.

When fully upgraded, the Pißwasser Dominator has a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. It is powered by a V8 engine and a five-speed transmission box. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website lists the GTA Online vehicle for $315,000.

4) Declasse Impaler (Arena)

The Arena variant of the Declasse Impaler has a top speed of 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h, making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. However, it is important to note that there is a base model with the same name but with different performance outputs.

While the car can be used in free roam, GTA Online does not allow you to use Arena cars in standard races. You can purchase the standard Declasse Impaler for $331,835 from the Arena War website and upgrade it to the custom variant for an additional $1,209,500 at the Arena Workshop.

3) Vapid Dominator (Arena)

Similar to the Pißwasser Dominator, this one is a custom variant specially designed for Arena War gameplay. When fully upgraded, the Vapid Dominator (Arena) can reach a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. It also includes a rechargeable Rocket Boost, which significantly increases the vehicle's speed for a few seconds.

The Vapid Dominator also comes with armor that can withstand up to four Homing Missiles. Those who want to own this defensive GTA Online car must first purchase the base model Vapid Dominator for $35,000 and then upgrade it to the Arena variant for an additional $1,132,000.

2) Vapid Imperator (Arena)

The Vapid Imperator (Arena) is a full-fledged GTA Online Arena War vehicle that can be customized into three variants: Apocalypse Imperator, Future Shock Imperator, and Nightmare Imperator. It has a top speed of 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h, and the Rocket Boost also aids in quick acceleration.

The vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a four-speed transmission box. Interested players can purchase this GTA Online muscle car for a base price of $2,284,940 and a trade price of $1,718,000. However, it cannot be used in standard race missions.

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is not only the fastest car in the muscle class, but it is also the fastest car in GTA Online to date. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h. As the name implies, is a custom variant of the BF Weevil that can be upgraded in Benny's Original Motor Works.

You must first purchase the BF Weevil for $870,000 and upgrade it to the custom variant for another $980,000. The Weevil Custom can be used in all kinds of races in the game. However, its handling is very poor and requires practice to control.

If the Arena cars are removed from this list, the top five muscle cars in chronological order are Weevil Custom, Pißwasser Dominator, Buffalo STX, Gauntlet Classic Custom, and Gauntlet Hellfire.

Poll : Do you own any of these cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes