Which real car is Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online based on, and is it worth buying?

Rockstar Games added the brand new Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT car to GTA Online with the Summer 2023 update, and it quickly became one of the most talked-about vehicles in the DLC. The gaming studio first teased the vehicle on June 9, 2023, with The Vinewood Car Club announcement. While most players assumed the vehicle would be exclusive to the new club, Rockstar is allowing all players to purchase and drive the car easily.

The gaming studio also surprised car enthusiasts by allowing extensive customization for the new vehicle. Many players, however, are still concerned about its performance and utility. This article discusses some interesting details about the new Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT car and whether or not it is worth purchasing in GTA Online.

Note: The review is based on the early testing of the vehicle.

Rockstar Games added the Ferrari Roma-inspired Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The new Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online is a two-door sports car inspired by the real-life 2020 Ferrari Roma, with minor influences from the Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari Portofino, Ferrari Monza SP, Ferrari 488, and Ferrari 599 GTO. It's a full-fledged Ferrari car that players can purchase for $2,380,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

The new GTA Online DLC vehicle features a long, wide body composition with a lowered stance. Although the front of the Itali GTO Stinger TT is mostly flat, it adds to the unique aerodynamic design of the car.

The engine model and size of the transmission box are currently unknown. However, many YouTube videos suggested that it has a high-revving engine and a rear-wheel drive (RWD) layout.

Rockstar Games added many customization options for the vehicle with the latest GTA Online update. All players, including those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, can take the vehicle to any Los Santos Customs garage. The Expanded and Enhanced version players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can customize it in the Los Santos Car Meet garage by applying Hao's Special Works Performance upgrades.

While the HSW upgrades make the vehicle more powerful in speed and acceleration, players can also take it to their Agency Garages and apply Imani Tech features. Imani Tech provides Armor Plating, a Remote Control Unit, Slick Mines, and Missile Lock-on Jammer options, which are among the best vehicle upgrades in the game.

Despite these improvements to the new GTA Online Mercenaries DLC vehicle, its on-road performance is very challenging. The RWD layout extensively spins the rear wheels, sometimes making the vehicle uncontrollable. Although its actual top speed is currently unknown, early testing did not show top-class racing performance either.

To summarize, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a great choice for car collectors after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, players on a tight budget should avoid it for now.

