How to complete Falling In Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

The recently released GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC added six new story-based missions to the game. These are available via the Mammoth Avenger, and players must access them via the new Operations Terminal. They are as follows: Unconventional Warfare, Falling In, Breaking Ranks, Shock & Awe, On Parade, and Reporting for Duty. Falling In is the second mission in this series, and it can be found in the Merryweather Security Project Overthrow panel.

The goal of this GTA Online job is to steal some cargo crates from Merryweather Security and deliver them to the Los Santos Airport Lockup. While the gameplay appears simple, players must be aware of the enemies who show no mercy when engaged. This article explains how they can complete the Falling In mission in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The GTA Online: Falling In mission can be fatal if taken for granted

The new GTA Online update mission starts with you flying the Mammoth Avenger. The mission can be done solo or with up to four players. Charlie Reeds orders you to visit two locations where Merryweather Security has shot down two planes carrying illegal goods. The goods are of high value and you must steal them before the private army takes them.

The map will show two yellow question marks, which you can visit in any order. When you get close, the marker will expand to cover a large area where you must search for and steal the goods. Keep in mind that entering the area will activate the Merryweather mercenaries, who will attack ruthlessly.

However, since the GTA summer update added offensive capabilities to the Mammoth Avenger, you can use them to take down most of the enemies with ease. Once all of them are eliminated, land the aircraft and search for the crates. If you do not find them on land, you can search underwater for the same.

It is advised that you equip proper gear before going underwater as it can be a lengthy process. Once you’ve collected the first crate, Merryweather's soldiers will respawn and try to kill you. Quickly flee the scene on the Avenger and head to the next crash site instead of engaging with them.

The second location will also have the same types of Merryweather mercenaries on land and in helicopters. You need to eliminate all of them before looking for the crate. The new turret on the Mammoth Avenger that was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update can be extremely useful in this process.

Once you've stolen all of the crates, flee Merryweather Security and return to the Los Santos Airport Lockup. Land the Mammoth Avenger anywhere nearby and proceed to the yellow dot on the minimap to complete the new GTA 5 DLC mission.

