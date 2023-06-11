5 reasons why GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is the most important summer update

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update is on the way, and players eagerly await its arrival. Rockstar Games will release the DLC on June 13, 2023, allowing fans to experience all major changes and missions. The gaming studio has released four Newswires so far, which has increased the hype. The multiplayer game receives two major updates each year, and the summer 2023 DLC is anticipated to be one of the most important.

Players will witness major events and announcements with the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, along with the usual changes. This article will discuss five reasons why the upcoming Summer 2023 update could be a game-changer for the GTA Online community.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is a milestone update for the game

1) It will expand the game’s lifespan on older consoles

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will expand the multiplayer game’s lifespan on older consoles for at least six more months. Many PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners were concerned that Rockstar Games would abandon older consoles to concentrate on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

However, an official Newswire published on June 2, 2023, confirmed that Rockstar Games will release the update on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This means all the aforementioned platforms will receive DLC-related updates until the December 2023 DLC.

2) May contain news about Grand Theft Auto 6

Many fans believe the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game will be released sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. Rockstar Games usually announces its game releases a year in advance and teases them throughout the period. If the speculations are correct, fans can expect GTA 6-related news to be included in the summer 2023 DLC.

Many insiders have previously stated this possibility. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has also confirmed that the Halloween 2023 event in GTA Online has many surprises in store for players.

3) Plethora of quality-of-life improvements

The Summer 2023 GTA Online update will bring several quality-of-life improvements to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games has already teased a slew of them rejoicing the player base. Most of these were repeatedly requested by the community to balance the gameplay.

Some of them include the ability to use two new vehicles for the Taxi job, the ability to claim all destroyed vehicles from Mors Mutual Insurance at once, a Career Progress tracker for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, and new improvements to the Avenger, Conada, and others.

4) It will introduce new planes

While Rockstar Games regularly add new cars and motorcycles to the game, planes and helicopters are a rare addition. The last aircraft was added to the game with The Criminal Enterprises DLC in 2022, which was the Buckingham Conada.

However, it has been confirmed that the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will add at least one new plane and make changes to some existing ones. The GTA Online F-160 Raiju Plane will be added to the game on June 13, 2023, and players can use it during DLC missions.

5) A new hierarchical structure is coming to the game

Rockstar Games surprised players with a new managerial position called the Boss, which will be available with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Until now, players could only register as CEOs and Motorcycle Club Presidents to manage their businesses and properties. However, after June 13, 2023, players can register as a Boss.

Although the gaming studio did not share many details about the position, it is a confirmed new feature coming to GTA Online with the summer 2023 DLC. According to the Newswire, players can manage all their businesses simultaneously as a Boss.

Poll : Are you excited for the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC? Yes No 0 votes