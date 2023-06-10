GTA Online seemingly adding a new Ferrari Roma car with San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games is reportedly adding a new Ferrari Roma car to GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. A Twitter user named GTA expert shared a screenshot of the new vehicle, which looks similar to the 2020 Ferrari Roma. While the gaming studio has confirmed the inclusion of the vehicle via an official Newswire, the specific details have not been disclosed. Despite this, the resemblance led fans to believe it was a Ferrari vehicle.

However, considering the upcoming changes to the multiplayer game, the car will be available to only a limited portion of players.

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update will introduce a new Ferrari car to the multiplayer game

GTA expert @GTAexpert_01 Another new car from the update "GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries" looks like a Ferrari Roma. Another new car from the update "GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries" looks like a Ferrari Roma. https://t.co/dlMo9dpDRi

On June 9, 2023, the Twitter user shared images of the in-game and real-life vehicles. The new GTA Online vehicle was spotted inside The Vinewood Car Club showroom. It is an upcoming addition to the multiplayer game that paid subscribers can access on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The image below shows the Ferrari-inspired car in a purple and black paint job near the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag motorcycle.

An in-game version of Ferrari Roma inside The Vinewood Car Club showroom (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to a Newswire published on June 9, 2023, The Vinewood Car Club will have "a curated stock of distinct vehicles" that GTA+ members can access at any time. Rockstar Games also stated that paid subscribers would be able to test drive, purchase, and drive the showroom cars.

This means that next-gen console players will be able to purchase the new Ferrari Roma-inspired car in the future and store it in their garages. The vehicle features a long aerodynamic body with a lowered stance. Rockstar Games rebranded most of the Ferrari cars as Grotti in Grand Theft Auto Online and it is highly likely that the upcoming Ferrari Roma will follow suit.

GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: Introducing The Vinewood Car Club, a members-only destination and the inaugural offering from The Vinewood Club.GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: rsg.ms/bc17333 Introducing The Vinewood Car Club, a members-only destination and the inaugural offering from The Vinewood Club.GTA+ Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to a curated stock of vehicles to test drive, order in Freemode, and purchase at discounts: rsg.ms/bc17333 https://t.co/LFTqU4xPUq

Players should keep in mind that the cars in The Vinewood Car Club showroom are not permanent and will be cycled on a regular basis by Rockstar Games. This may cause the new Ferrari Roma to disappear from the showroom and return later.

However, the gaming studio intends to remove specific Grand Theft Auto Online vehicles, and the new car may get added to the same category in the future.

