F-160 Raiju jet officially confirmed for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games has revealed the name of the new jet plane that will be included in the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update. According to an official Newswire, the F-160 Raiju jet will be part of the upcoming Summer 2023 DLC and is expected to arrive on June 13, 2023. The gaming studio previously teased several new and improved vehicles that would be included in the update.

Although the new jet is yet to be officially confirmed with images and the name side-by-side, fans are convinced that the plane shown in the trailer is the new F-160 Raiju. The Newswire also described several features that will be included in the plane.

The new F-160 Raiju Plane in GTA Online will be equipped with many useful flight controls

A screenshot of the official Newswire describing the F-160 Raiju Plane (Image via Rockstar Games)

On June 8, 2023, Rockstar Games released a Newswire titled "Experience Improvements Coming to GTA Online," announcing the name of the new jet plane as the F-160 Raiju. Although there was no dedicated section for the jet, the gaming studio slipped some of its features into a bullet point under the "Vehicle Updates" category.

Some salient features of the upcoming plane in GTA Online are as follows:

It will have a Stealth Mode that players can access by pressing the right button on their controllers' D-Pad.

It will have the Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) feature.

Players can access the VLOT mode by pressing the L3/LS button on their controllers.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games will also rearrange the Vertical Take-Off and Landing feature for all compatible aircraft. The Newswire elaborated on this by stating:

“Holding L3/LS when flying all VTOL aircraft will switch it into and out of VTOL mode.”

An unconfirmed image of the new F-160 Raiju jet plane (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the gaming studio has yet to disclose specific details about the aircraft, many fans believe the F-160 Raiju is based on the real-life Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The latter resembles the GTA Online aircraft, particularly the nosecone, cockpit, and air intake vents.

However, readers are advised to wait for official confirmation from Rockstar Games regarding the aircraft's features.

