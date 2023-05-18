GTA 6 release date possibly hinted at by Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive

While the gaming community awaits an official update on GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, may have indirectly revealed a release date for the upcoming game in 2024-2025. The parent company recently held an Earnings Call conference in which it indicated a release period for many of its upcoming game titles. Although officials did not specifically mention Grand Theft Auto 6, the community is expecting nothing less than the aforementioned title.

Many previous leaks about the game were also indirectly confirmed by officials, which resulted in fans getting even more excited. However, many are still skeptical, given that Take-Two Interactive owns several other gaming studios that have their own gaming titles in the line.

Fans believe Take-Two Interactive teased a possible release date for GTA 6

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



Looking a lot like Holiday 2024 for the release (we'll see about the delays) and maybe a reveal later this year...? videotech @videotechx



It's anticipated to be a big year for Take-Two. Take-Two Interactive expects Fiscal 2025 to set "new standards in our industry" and "achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings".It's anticipated to be a big year for Take-Two. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Take-Two Interactive expects Fiscal 2025 to set "new standards in our industry" and "achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings".It's anticipated to be a big year for Take-Two. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OBVm5TCGsv Now this. This appears to be Take Two & Rockstar preparing & setting expectations with investors for GTA 6's gigantic release...Looking a lot like Holiday 2024 for the release (we'll see about the delays) and maybe a reveal later this year...? twitter.com/videotechx/sta… Now this. This appears to be Take Two & Rockstar preparing & setting expectations with investors for GTA 6's gigantic release...Looking a lot like Holiday 2024 for the release (we'll see about the delays) and maybe a reveal later this year...? twitter.com/videotechx/sta…

On May 18, 2023, Take-Two Interactive held its quarterly Earnings Call conference, where the company revealed its performance in the last quarter as well as upcoming projects in the near future. According to the official Newswire, a member of Take-Two Interactive's management stated the following:

"Our forecast reflects an extension of the development timelines for several high-profile, long-awaited titles in our pipeline. We believe that we will enter our next phase of growth in Fiscal 2025, as we plan to deliver several groundbreaking titles that we anticipate will set new standards of quality and success. We expect to sustain this momentum with additional growth in operating performance in Fiscal 2026."

This statement led many fans to believe that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games had set the release date of GTA 6 for 2024-2025.

For the parent company, the fiscal year 2025 refers to the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Rockstar Games is known for releasing major titles during the holiday season, particularly in September and October, and fans are expecting GTA 6 to be released in either of these months in 2024.

Take-Two Interactive also stated that they expect sales to increase during the period, breaking previous records. Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of 2013's most innovative releases, grossing over $1 billion in just three days. The community anticipates a similar performance from the next untitled GTA game, which is rumored to have a production cost of more than $1 billion.

Nonetheless, fans are advised to follow Rockstar Games' official Newswires for any confirmed news about the upcoming game.

Poll : Are you excited for an official GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar Games? Yes No 0 votes