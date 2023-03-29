Leaked GTA 6 map, release date, & more details emerged in 2023: Everything you should know so far

The discussion about Rockstar Games’ upcoming title, GTA 6, has received a lot of attention in 2023 so far. While the first two months of the year were relatively quiet, March saw a flurry of discoveries and news. One of the most popular issues in the gaming world right now, fans are anticipating further information from Rockstar Software. The most recent official update was released after the notorious September 2022 leaks, which inadvertently verified the gameplay. Although fans and data miners continue to dig in for more and have revealed a lot of information, including alleged map leaks, release dates, and many others, the studio has yet to confirm them.

This article summarises the information the Grand Theft Auto community has so far learned about the game that will be released in 2023.

All GTA 6-related leaks, release dates, and rumors surfaced so far in 2023

u/tusstaster’s leaked Vice City map (Image via Reddit)

Starting with the allegedly leaked Vice City map, which has garnered the most attention thus far. On March 16, 2023, a Redditor named u/tusstaster shared a new map of Vice City, claiming it was obtained through leaks.

The user claimed that the new map will be far larger than the one from Grand Theft Auto 5, with the potential for future growth.

Several fans thought it was a counterfeit GTA 6 map, though, because the Reddit thread was suddenly deleted.

On March 7, 2023, a trustworthy source released another piece of game-related information even though the validity of the leaked map could not be confirmed. Tom Henderson, an author at Insider Gaming, published a report stating that Rockstar is planning a 2024 release date for the upcoming game and that it will most likely abandon the old-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

To ensure that enough gamers are using the new-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles before the release of GTA 6, Tom claims that the gaming company has been aiming for a 2024 release date since 2021.

Tez2’s post about Grand Theft Auto 6’s teaser (Image via GTAForums)

On March 10, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), another reliable insider, stated that Rockstar could tease the upcoming game during the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5. Also, they said that any news about it may appear as early as June or July 2023; if this occurs, fans might soon learn anything new about the highly awaited game.

Tez's statement is consistent with another data leaker, Matheusvictorbr- (Twitter/@Matheusbr9895_), who tweeted on March 20, 2023, that Rockstar is planning to provide fans with a GTA6-related update very soon.

Given the aforementioned facts, it is reasonable to predict that a GTA 6 update will happen shortly. For any formal announcements, readers are recommended to monitor Rockstar's newswires.

