GTA 6 allegedly won't release on PS4 and Xbox One, aiming for a 2024 date

As the entire gaming community is eagerly waiting for the official release of GTA 6, Rockstar Games insiders have discovered some disappointing news for console players, especially those who are still using old-gen devices. The current title, Grand Theft Auto 5, was released on three generations of consoles, which include the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360, PlayStation 4/Xbox One, and PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S.

Based on recent leaks, the upcoming title is expected to be officially revealed sometime in 2024. Unfortunately, based on reliable reports, it won't be released on old-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Although the gaming studio is yet to officially confirm this news, it comes from a reliable source, compelling the community to accept the truth.

Rockstar Games may release GTA 6 in 2024 for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles only

On March 7, 2023, Tom Henderson, an author at Insider Gaming, published a report, titled “Is GTA 6 Releasing In 2024? Insider Suggests It’s Likely,” where they addressed the upcoming game's release and the platforms that it would be available on.

According to the author, Rockstar Games will only release the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as they've chosen to abandon older-generation consoles. They further stated that the gaming studio had been planning a 2024 release date for a long time, with Tom citing a source who mentioned that this was decided in 2021.

According to Rockstar, the decision was made to ensure that next-generation consoles have enough players to enjoy the game when it launches. In reference to the infamous September 2022 leaks, Tom quoted the following statement from the gaming company:

“There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort, but it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

The author even mentioned Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a renowned insider who dropped a GTAForum post on March 11, 2023, stating that Rockstar Games would most likely tease the upcoming game later this year:

“I feel like the next time we could receive some news or an update is around June or July. Likely the latter.”

Tez2 went on to say that the studio is planning something big for GTA Online's 10-year anniversary, which will most likely be related to the upcoming game.

As such, the above report implies that while the release of GTA 6 is likely set for 2024, it will only be made available for new-gen consoles.

