5 GTA 6 locations allegedly confirmed according to leaks

GTA 6 locations seem to be a popular subject at the moment, so let's look at some areas that are apparently in the game based on video leaks. For those who don't remember, the next Grand Theft Auto game was heavily revealed through a series of video leaks around September 18, 2022.

This article cannot show those clips, but the subject matter pertaining to them will be discussed here. Readers can easily find copies of the videos online if they're determined enough to look through the internet to confirm the following locations.

Note: Content found in the GTA 6 leaks is always subject to change.

Five locations that may be in GTA 6, based on the old video leaks

1) Little Haiti

How the location first appeared in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 video leak about World Events featured numerous events that included location names. Interestingly, Little Haiti was seen in several, although their names were incredibly generic. Haitian portrayal in GTA Vice City was incredibly controversial, so it would be interesting to see how it changes in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

It is worth noting that most of the locations revealed to supposedly be in GTA 6 come from the World Events video leak. The full details of the said events are unknown since all players have to look at now is some text.

2) Malibu Club

The next Grand Theft Auto game's version of this club will obviously look much better graphically (Image via Rockstar Games)

The popular Malibu Club will be making a return in GTA 6. Two of the new events revealed in the leaks are tied to angry women and something occurring at 3 am, but there isn't much to focus on here. Nonetheless, this establishment was originally seen in GTA Vice City.

Tommy Vercetti used to manage the club, which was the most profitable asset he owned. It is unknown if Jason or Lucia will be able to own this business or do anything else of importance in this iconic building.

3) Ocean View Hotel

This setting is more ambiguous based on the file names, but Ocean View likely refers to this iconic hotel (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 leaks show Ocean View in text form, not Ocean View Hotel. However, the only other similar names in past Grand Theft Auto games include the hotel and Ocean Beach, meaning that the leaked world events are presumably for the former.

The aforementioned angry women and strange 3 am events also occur here and are just as mysterious as they were in the Malibu Club. It is possible that the Malibu Club and Ocean View Hotel are two different areas used in these scenarios.

4) Washington Beach

Another old setting due to return (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another old classic from Vice City is Washington Beach. In the GTA 6 video leaks, there was a clip where the beta tester drove a red pickup truck on a highway and failed a Stunt Jump. The relevant part for this topic is a sign shown near Exit 13 A-B.

Several locations are shown in text form, which includes the following:

North Beaches

Lake Leonida

Washington Beach

Ekanfinaka

The only one from a past game is Washington Beach. In GTA Vice City, this area was near Vice Point and Ocean Beach.

5) Port Gellhorn

There is no old version of Port Gellhorn to show here, so here's a generic fan-made photo (Image via Tweak Town)

Not all leaked GTA 6 locations were areas players could visit in older games. One of the new sites shown off in the video leaks was Port Gellhorn. It is speculated to be based on real-life Fort Myers, but there isn't much concrete information to rely on regarding this new setting.

Parts of the upcoming game's map and coordinates have been leaked, yet there is no full picture at the moment. Hence, players must be patient until either more leaks arrive or Rockstar Games reveals further news about the long-awaited title.

