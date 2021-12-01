5 GTA Vice City locations important to the story

GTA Vice City players will remember these locations since they serve as backdrops to critical events.

Vice City is a vibrant and colorful place, yet it hides a much darker side. Dangerous criminals run around the city like cockroaches. The main plot revolves around the drug industry, which has become highly profitable lately. All the major players want a slice of the action.

GTA Vice City gamers will likely recall a few critical locations as they play the game. Whether it's a million-dollar mansion or an expensive yacht, they will make their big moves here.

After all, Vice City is a tropical paradise that offers some of the most beautiful visuals in a GTA title.

Five GTA Vice City sites that serve a significant role in the story

5) Ocean View Hotel

This is where users can begin their journey in GTA Vice City. The Ocean View Hotel is the first safehouse that they can use. Since they likely won't have money at that moment, players will spend a lot of time here.

The Ocean View Hotel is located in what is arguably the most beautiful area in the entire game. Players have a great view of the beach as the neon lights go up at night. It fully captures the atmospheric tone of the '80s.

4) Cortez's yacht

Juan Cortez has been nothing but a major help to gamers. In return for their services, Cortez assists them in finding out who ambushed the deal. His string of missions ends spectacularly, as players have to guard his private yacht in All Hands on Deck!

Cortez's yacht is also where they are introduced to several important characters in GTA Vice City.

3) Viceport

Viceport is not a location that users will visit often. However, this is where the introduction takes place as Tommy buys his merchandise. He barely makes it out alive during an unexpected ambush, and the central conflict of GTA Vice City begins right here.

Players will return here for one of the later missions regarding Print Works. True to form, Hit the Courier is one of the more difficult missions in the game.

2) Malibu Club

GTA Vice City isn't complete without the fancy Malibu Club. Gamers can spend their free time under the bright dance lights as '80s music plays in the background.

The Malibu Club also serves a significant role in the story. Players can buy this asset and perform a series of missions here, and there is lots of money to be made with this profitable business.

The Malibu Club is also where users can find Kent Paul, who gives detailed scoops on what's going on. He is the one who informs Tommy about what happened to Lance Vance in Death Row.

1) Diaz/Vercetti Estate

This luxurious mansion belongs to Ricardo Diaz at the beginning of the game. However, GTA Vice City players will eventually take it for themselves. And why not, for the Vercetti Estate is a symbol of power and wealth.

Tommy finally makes a name for himself as he takes over the entire city. His base of operations is used for the final mission, Keep Your Friends Close. Unlike Tony Montana in Scarface, Tommy survives with his head held up high.

