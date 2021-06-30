5 of the best assets in GTA Vice City

The fruits of Vice City are ripe for the picking, which means GTA players should consider the best properties to own.

Vice City is the first GTA title to introduce assets. These properties are profitable and can be bought after the mission Shakedown. In the second act of Vice City, Tommy Vercetti must build his criminal empire brick by brick. To do so, he needs to make a smart return on his investments.

Certain properties like the Print Works are required to progress the storyline; a GTA player must purchase a total of six to complete the game.

However, more than a few properties provide players with useful rewards. If they put in the hard work, they can be paid off handsomely in the long run.

Five great assets to own in GTA Vice City

#5 - Sunshine Autos

Sunshine Autos (Image via GTA Wiki)

Sunshine Autos is particularly useful for one reason - GTA players can store personal vehicles in one of several garages. While the $50,000 price tag is rather expensive and the initial profits are rather low, GTA players can gradually increase their earnings through the import garage.

There are a total of four car lists the player must go through, with each list specific to a certain theme. These include street cars and SUVs, followed by expensive cars, then sports cars, and finally gang cars with the occasional oddball.

Sunshine Autos starts with a $1,500 daily profit. After each list is complete, the profit rises. It goes from $1,500 to $4,000, then $6,500, and finally $9,000.

GTA players are also rewarded with spawns of unique vehicles like the Deluxo and Hotring Racer, which cannot be found elsewhere.

#4 - InterGlobal Studios

InterGlobal Studios movie lot (Image via NowGamerTube, YouTube)

InterGlobal Studios is one of the more high-priced properties to own at $60,000. Located on Prawn Island, this movie lot gives a daily profit of $7,000, which is one of the better ones in the game.

The studio grounds are rather fun to explore, given these environments aren't normally found in GTA at the time. Players can find everything from hoaxed moon landings to random movie shoots.

Upon the completion of Dildo Dodo, the studio will spawn a rare Dodo airplane. Players can use this for occasional air travel.

#3 - Kaufman Cabs

Kaufman Cabs (Image via GTA Wiki)

Kaufman Cabs is a taxi firm that can be purchased for $40,000. While it only provides a profit of $5,000 a day, it's main use is the taxis themselves. Should the GTA player complete all the missions, they can unlock the exclusive Zebra Cab with a unique paint job.

This is also a good time to try out the taxi side missions, if it hasn't been done already. Once the GTA player completes 100 fares in total, they will receive a new ability to boost jump.

Kaufman Cabs missions are also much easier if the GTA player already has this ability. Boost jumps are also a great way to avoid oncoming traffic.

#2 - Phil's Place

Phil's Place (Image via GTA Wiki)

This particular area is only available once The Job is complete, which means GTA players have to buy the expensive Malibu Club. However, the investment is absolutely worth it for those seeking military-grade weaponry.

Phil Cassidy does offer good-paying work for his services. Once the GTA player saved his life after an accident, he offered to sell powerful weapons.

Players can buy remote grenades, rocket launchers, M-60s, and miniguns, which wield devastating results in combat situations.

In conjunction with the Malibu Club, Phil's Place is a great investment to stock up on military weapons. This will be especially useful in the final missions of the game, where GTA players have to contend with heavy artillery and numerous enemy forces.

#1 - Malibu Club

Malibu Club (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA players can already hear the song Automatic when they walk right into this nightclub. It's one of the most iconic locations in GTA history, as it fully captures the 80's vibe of Vice City. The Malibu Club is ridiculously expensive at $120,000. However, it brings in a profit of $10,000, one of the highest in the game.

In addition to nightclub vibes and catchy songs, the club also hosts a string of bank robbing missions. While one of them is rather infamous for its cheap difficulty (The Driver), the final mission laid the foundations for future GTA heists (The Job). The latter is one of the most fun missions in the entire game.

Nothing exemplifies the GTA player experience in Vice City quite like the Malibu Club; it's a truly memorable location. This particular asset is an exclamation mark of Tommy Vercetti's power in Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

