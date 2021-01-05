Top 5 most frustrating GTA Vice City missions

GTA games can be home to some frustrating missions, and Vice City is no different.

GTA Vice City is a fun game, but there are undoubtedly some frustrating moments. This statement is especially true when a player considers the lack of intuitiveness, fun, and other features within some missions.

Even though the definition of a frustrating mission may differ from player to player, this article focuses on the general opinion and aggregate. Here’s a look at the five most frustrating GTA Vice City missions that should resonate with some frustrated gamers.

Five most annoying missions in GTA Vice City

#1 - Demolition Man

The helicopter controls can be quite the challenge (Image via Rockstar)

Demolition Man is easily one of the most despised missions in the GTA franchise. Considering how most missions involve the player shooting people and destroying property, this mission should’ve been easy to complete.

However, Tommy Vercetti is forced to destroy a construction site with an RC helicopter. While a cute concept at first glance, the helicopter mechanics are sloppy in GTA Vice City, which can lead to frustrating experiences. Add in a time limit, a fairly unintuitive location, and the possibility of the RC helicopter being blown up, and it’s easy to see why plenty of players despise this mission.

Considering some other heinous acts of violence Tommy Vercetti performs in GTA Vice City, choosing to use a TOPFUN van to use an RC helicopter (known as RC Goblin) is an interesting choice.

#2 - The Driver

An unfair race spoils it all in this mission (Image via Rockstar)

The Driver is another classic mission despised by the general fanbase. First, the player must drive a mediocre vehicle (a Sentinel) against Hilary King’s Sabre Turbo (a much faster vehicle).

Winning a race is a simple concept, especially for more skilled players. They can easily use a PIT maneuver against Hilary, but less experienced players are bound to get frustrated at this mission. To top it off, this mission is useless for the overall plot, as Hilary King never drives for the player thanks to his idiocrasy in the heist.

Even if The Driver and Demolition Man are considered “overrated” in terms of sheer difficulty, they are frustrating for the average player.

#3 - RC Raider Pickup

GTA Vice City is notorious for its bad helicopter controls (Image via Rockstar)

The RC Raider Pickup is another mission using the infamous helicopter controls of GTA Vice City. It isn’t as frustrating as Demolition Man thanks to a more forgiving environment, plus how easy it is to restart the mission (less walking).

Also, the checkpoints are easy to hit, which makes it somewhat forgiving. Even though it’s not a story mission, it is required for 100% completion. The measly $100 adds insult to injury, given some players find anything involving helicopters to be frustrating in GTA Vice City.

#4 - Death Row

NPCs' unpredictability could ruin this mission (Image via Rockstar)

Another time limit feature equals another frustrating mission for GTA Vice City fans. There’s definitely more leeway in this mission compared to the previous three, but lesser-skilled players will mess up a lot in this mission.

Diaz’s goons have impressive weapons, so speeding through this mission can lead to a premature demise. Also, NPCs are bound to act stupid from time to time, so Lance can die through no fault of the player’s.

When one considers all these frustrating moments, it’s easy to see why Death Row has a special place in some players’ hearts.

#5 - Paramedic

Driving around without music? No way! (Image via Rockstar)

The Paramedic side mission isn’t hard (it’s just Tommy Vercetti driving people from one location to the hospital, rinse and repeat). However, it is frustrating for some players if they’re going for 100% completion.

There is no checkpoint, unlike GTA Vice City Stories, so a player has to go through all 12 levels at one go. As a side mission, the player can also accidentally cancel it, which can be especially frustrating for impatient players.

It’s also pretty boring, as the player drives around hearing the same conversations, siren (if the gamer likes using it), and the ambulance has no radio to listen to GTA Vice City’s funky tunes.

