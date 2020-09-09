GTA Vice City soundtrack: Full list of songs on all radio stations

GTA Vice City is looked back on fondly for a lot of reasons: the 80s setting, the Scarface-like story of Tommy Vercetti and most of all: the soundtrack.

The GTA Vice City soundtrack comprised of some of the biggest hits from the 80s. How Rockstar was able to acquire such big artists to feature on the soundtrack is anybody's guess, especially as the company was still relatively small and had a long way to go.

GTA Vice City was released in the year 2002, which means they were only a couple years removed from the success of GTA III. Yet, Rockstar managed to put together an eclectic soundtrack that featured the biggest musicians from the 80s.

The music added a touch of authenticity to the world of GTA Vice City and a ton of personality to the game. The soundtrack is considered one of the best compilations of music from the 80s.

The entire soundtrack is heard on the various radio stations, spanning across multiple genres.

GTA Vice City Soundtrack: Full list of all songs on the radio

Everyone has memories of driving down beachside in GTA Vice City while listening to V-Rock or even Wave 103. GTA Vice City was perhaps even responsible for introducing a younger generation to some of the best music from the 80s.

The radio stations in GTA Vice City were extremely diverse, ranging from pop, power ballads to vintage rock.

Wildstyle

Wildstyle in GTA Vice City is hosted by Mr. Magic and plays hip hop and electro.

Trouble Funk - "Pump Me Up" (1980)

Davy DMX - "One for the Treble" (1984)

Cybotron - "Clear" (1983)

Hashim - "Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)" (1983)

Herbie Hancock - "Rockit" (1983) *

Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force - "Looking for the Perfect Beat" (1983) *

2 Live Crew - "Get It Girl" (1986)

Run-D.M.C - "Rock Box" (1984)

Mantronix - "Bassline" (1985)

Tyrone Brunson - "The Smurf" (1982) *

Whodini - "Magic's Wand" (1982)

Zapp & Roger - "More Bounce to the Ounce" (1980)

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five - "The Message" (1982)

Kurtis Blow - "The Breaks" (1980)

Man Parrish - "Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don't Stop)" (1982)

Flash FM

Flash FM in GTA Vice City is hosted by Toni and plays pop.

Hall and Oates - "Out of Touch" (1984)

Wang Chung - "Dance Hall Days" (1982)

Michael Jackson - "Billie Jean" (1982) *

Laura Branigan - "Self Control" (1984)

Go West - "Call Me" (1985)

INXS - "Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)" (1985)

Bryan Adams - "Run to You" (1984)

Electric Light Orchestra - "Four Little Diamonds" (1983)

Yes - "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (1983)

The Buggles - "Video Killed the Radio Star" (1979)

Aneka - "Japanese Boy" (1981)

Talk Talk - "Life's What You Make It" (1986)

The Outfield - "Your Love" (1985)

Joe Jackson - "Steppin' Out" (1982)

The Fixx - "One Thing Leads to Another" (1983)

Lionel Richie - "Running with the Night" (1983) (PS2 only)

Fever 105

Fever 105 in GTA Vice City is hosted by Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit and plays disco, soul, funk and R&B.

The Whispers - "And the Beat Goes On" (1979)

Fat Larry's Band - "Act Like You Know" (1982)

Oliver Cheatham - "Get Down Saturday Night" (1983)

Pointer Sisters - "Automatic" (1983)

René & Angela - "I'll Be Good" (1985)

Mary Jane Girls - "All Night Long" (1983)

Rick James - "Ghetto Life" (1981)

Michael Jackson - "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" (1982) *

Evelyn "Champagne" King - "Shame" (1977)

Teena Marie - "Behind the Groove" (1980)

Mtume - "Juicy Fruit" (1983)

Kool & the Gang - "Summer Madness" (1974)

Indeep - "Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life" (1982)

V-Rock

V-Rock in GTA Vice City is hosted by Lazlow Jones, who also makes an appearance in GTA V as a fictionalised version of himself, and plays rock.

Twisted Sister - "I Wanna Rock" (1984)

Mötley Crüe - "Too Young to Fall in Love" (1983)

Quiet Riot - "Cum On Feel the Noize" (1983)

The Cult - "She Sells Sanctuary" (1985)

Ozzy Osbourne - "Bark at the Moon" (1983) *

Love Fist - "Dangerous Bastard" (Allan Walker)

Iron Maiden - "2 Minutes to Midnight" (1984)

Loverboy - "Working for the Weekend" (1981)

Alcatrazz - "God Blessed Video" (1985)

Tesla - "Cumin' Atcha Live" (1986)

Autograph - "Turn Up the Radio" (1984)

Megadeth - "Peace Sells" (1986)

Anthrax - "Madhouse" (1985)

Slayer - "Raining Blood" (1986)

Judas Priest - "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" (1982)

Love Fist - "Fist Fury" (Allan Walker)

David Lee Roth - "Yankee Rose" (1986)

Radio Espantoso

Radio Espantoso in GTA Vice City is a Spanish radio station hosted by Pepe and plays Latin jazz, mambo, son, salsa and Latin funk.

Cachao - "A Gozar Con Mi Combo" (Let's Rejoice With My Combo) (1994)

Alpha Banditos - "The Bull is Wrong" (Stuart Ross)

Tres Apenas Como Eso - "Yo Te Miré" (I Saw You) (Craig Conner)

Deodato - "Latin Flute" (1973)

Mongo Santamaría - "Mama Papa Tú" (Mom, Dad, You) (1969)

Mongo Santamaría - "Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao)" (Chopped and Toasted) (1969)

Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra - "Mambo Mucho Mambo" (Mambo Lots of Mambo) (1952)

Unaesta - "La Vida Es Una Lenteja" (Life Is A Lentil) (Craig Conner)

Lonnie Liston Smith - "Expansions" (1975)

Irakere - "Añunga Ñunga" (1980) (Incorrectly credited in the manual as "Aguanile") *

Deodato - "Super Strut" (1973)

Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra - "Jamay" (Nahuatl word, means "adobe crafting place") (1955)

Benny Moré - "Maracaibo Oriental" (Eastern Maracaibo) (1958)

Tito Puente - "Mambo Gozón" (Enjoyable Mambo) (1958)

Emotion 98.3

Emotion 98.3 in GTA Vice City is hosted by Fernando Martinez and features soft pop, power ballads and soft rock.

Foreigner - "Waiting for a Girl Like You" (1981)

Kate Bush - "Wow" (1978) *

Squeeze - "Tempted" (1981)

REO Speedwagon - "Keep On Loving You" (1980)

Cutting Crew - "(I Just) Died in Your Arms" (1986)

Roxy Music - "More Than This" (1982)

Toto - "Africa" (1982)

Mr. Mister - "Broken Wings" (1985)

John Waite - "Missing You" (1984)

Jan Hammer - "Crockett's Theme" (1984)

Night Ranger - "Sister Christian" (1983)

Luther Vandross - "Never Too Much" (1981)

Wave 103

Wave 103 in GTA Vice City is hosted by Adam First and features new wave, synthpop and post-punk.