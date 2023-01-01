GTA 5 cheats PS3 (All PlayStation 3 cheat codes)

PlayStation 3 gamers may require a complete GTA 5 cheats PS3 list that contains all necessary codes for in-game hacks. These special cheats help them spawn cars, remove cops or Wanted Level, and get powerful weapons instantly. The developer Rockstar Games released the PS3 version of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, yet the game remains quite popular among the fanbase, even in 2025. Incorporating GTA V cheats PS3 kept the developer’s tradition of allowing gamers to cheat in their games.

Ad

Whether one wants a vehicle for getaway purposes, to regain health and armor, or simply wants to change core fundamentals like gravity just for fun, there is something for everyone in the GTA 5 cheats PS3 list of codes. While the collection is not as vast as compared to some 3D Universe titles of the past, it still offers a plethora of useful and exciting things to have fun with.

This article lists all of the GTA V PS3 cheats that players must know about to fully enjoy the open world of Los Santos more entertainingly. These will only work in the game’s story mode, so it’s recommended not to try them in online multiplayer.

Ad

Trending

GTA 5 Cheats PS3: All GTA V PS3 cheats codes

Ad

The following GTA 5 cheats PS3 list shows commands that players must follow by pressing the mentioned buttons on their PlayStation 3 controller in the sequence:

1) GTA 5 cheats PS3: For spawning cars/vehicles

Trashmaster truck: O R1 O R1 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 O RIGHT

O R1 O R1 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 O RIGHT PCJ-600 motorcycle: R1 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R2 LEFT RIGHT SQUARE RIGHT L2 L1 L1

R1 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R2 LEFT RIGHT SQUARE RIGHT L2 L1 L1 Stretch limousine car: R2 RIGHT L2 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 O RIGHT

R2 RIGHT L2 LEFT LEFT R1 L1 O RIGHT Mallard aircraft: O RIGHT L1 L2 LEFT R1 L1 L1 LEFT LEFT X TRIANGLE

O RIGHT L1 L2 LEFT R1 L1 L1 LEFT LEFT X TRIANGLE Sanchez dirtbike: O X L1 O O L1 O R1 R2 L2 L1 L1

O X L1 O O L1 O R1 R2 L2 L1 L1 Comet sports car: R1 O R2 RIGHT L1 L2 X X SQUARE R1

R1 O R2 RIGHT L1 L2 X X SQUARE R1 Buzzard Attack Chopper: O O L1 O O O L1 L2 R1 TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE

O O L1 O O O L1 L2 R1 TRIANGLE CIRCLE TRIANGLE Caddy golf cart: O L1 LEFT R1 L2 X R1 L1 O X

O L1 LEFT R1 L2 X R1 L1 O X Duster airplane: RIGHT LEFT R1 R1 R1 LEFT TRIANGLE TRIANGLE X O L1 L1

RIGHT LEFT R1 R1 R1 LEFT TRIANGLE TRIANGLE X O L1 L1 Rapid GT luxury car: R2 L1 O RIGHT L1 R1 RIGHT LEFT O R2

Ad

2) GTA 5 cheats PS3: For getting weapons/enhancing combat

Melee Attacks (Explosive): RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE R1 O O O L2

RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE R1 O O O L2 Become Invincible for 5 minutes: RIGHT X RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R1 RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE

RIGHT X RIGHT LEFT RIGHT R1 RIGHT LEFT X TRIANGLE Maximize Armor and Health Bars: O L1 TRIANGLE R2 X SQUARE O RIGHT SQUARE L1 L1 L1

O L1 TRIANGLE R2 X SQUARE O RIGHT SQUARE L1 L1 L1 Instant Weapons: TRIANGLE R2 LEFT L1 X RIGHT TRIANGLE DOWN SQUARE L1 L1 L1

TRIANGLE R2 LEFT L1 X RIGHT TRIANGLE DOWN SQUARE L1 L1 L1 Bullets (Flaming): L1 R1 SQUARE R1 LEFT R2 R1 LEFT SQUARE RIGHT L1 L1

L1 R1 SQUARE R1 LEFT R2 R1 LEFT SQUARE RIGHT L1 L1 Bullets (Explosive): RIGHT SQUARE X LEFT R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L1 L1 L1

Ad

3) GTA 5 cheats PS3: For changing certain gameplay elements

Get a Parachute: LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 R2 LEFT LEFT RIGHT L1

LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 R2 LEFT LEFT RIGHT L1 Lower Wanted Level (by one star): R1 R1 O R2 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT

R1 R1 O R2 RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT Raise Wanted Level (by one star): R1 R1 O R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

R1 R1 O R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT Drunk Mode (effect): TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE O LEFT

TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE O LEFT Fast Running Mode (ability): TRIANGLE LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L2 L1 SQUARE

TRIANGLE LEFT RIGHT RIGHT L2 L1 SQUARE Change In-Game Weather (effect): R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 SQUARE

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 SQUARE Slidey Cars (driving effect): TRIANGLE R1 R1 LEFT R1 L1 R2 L1

TRIANGLE R1 R1 LEFT R1 L1 R2 L1 Slow Motion (effect): TRIANGLE LEFT RIGHT RIGHT SQUARE R2 R1

TRIANGLE LEFT RIGHT RIGHT SQUARE R2 R1 Special Ability (instant recharge): X X SQUARE R1 L1 X RIGHT LEFT X

X X SQUARE R1 L1 X RIGHT LEFT X Low Gravity (effect): LEFT LEFT L1 R1 L1 RIGHT LEFT L1 LEFT

LEFT LEFT L1 R1 L1 RIGHT LEFT L1 LEFT Skyfall (fall from sky): L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT

L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT L1 L2 R1 R2 LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT Super Jump: LEFT LEFT TRIANGLE TRIANGLE RIGHT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT SQUARE R1 R2

Ad

Most of the cheat codes mentioned above in the GTA 5 cheats PS3 list work on current-gen consoles. Players are advised to save their game before using any of the aforementioned codes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback