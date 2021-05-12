5 most iconic GTA Vice City vehicles

GTA Vice City is an iconic game full of memorable vehicles that fans still fondly look back on.

Some vehicles are iconic because of how they stand out compared to other vehicles within their class. Faggio can be considered an iconic part of GTA Vice City, despite being a pretty bad vehicle. Something like the Deluxo isn't that remarkable in GTA Vice City, so it wouldn't qualify (although it is excellent in GTA Online).

More often than not, vehicles are considered iconic because of how good they are. In this list, all of the vehicles showcased can be considered good somewhere within GTA Vice City's simplistic metagame. Of course, there are more than five memorable vehicles in GTA Vice City, but five of the most memorable ones are chosen for variety's sake.

Five most iconic GTA Vice City vehicles

#5 - PCJ-600

The PCJ-600 (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Vice City introduced several noteworthy motorcycles to the series. Some, like Faggio, were weak, thus being seen as undesirable. However, GTA Vice City also introduced several top-tier motorcycles, one of which is the PCJ-600. In GTA Vice City, the PCJ-600 is the fastest motorcycle around.

If the player is a bad driver, then they will likely remember crashing several times whilst playing GTA Vice City. While crashing can be lethal, the PCJ-600 is often seen as an iconic vehicle by skilled players.

The PCJ-600 also appears several times throughout the storyline. One of its most prominent appearances is in G-Spotlight, where the player famously jumps from roof to roof whilst riding the PCJ-600. It should be noted that the PCJ-600 isn't required to do so, but it is given to the player for their convenience.

#4 - Voodoo

The Voodoo (Image via GTA Wiki)

Gang vehicles are often iconic one way or another, but Haitians' vehicle of choice has some advantages over other gang vehicles. The most notable one is hydraulics, which can make the vehicle a blast to ride when driving through Vice City.

That said, hydraulics can also make the vehicle awkward to drive at times, especially since it can flip over easily. Still, Voodoo plays a crucial role in the Haitian missions, so players will be used to seeing it over and over again once they get to the Vice City Mainland.

It's hard for players to forget about Voodoo in GTA Vice City, especially since the Haitians will usually shoot at Tommy if they see him.

#3 - Kaufman Cab

The Kaufman Cab (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are a lot of taxis in GTA Vice City, but the Kaufman Cab is the most iconic one for the sole fact that players can own the business that operates the vehicle. Hence, players can feel more attached to driving one, especially since it's a common vehicle found throughout Vice City.

Like all other taxi vehicles, the Kaufman Cab is capable of jumping if the player completes the Taxi Driver vehicle-based mission in GTA Vice City. It's a fun little interaction, which can make the Kaufman Cab do some things other non-taxi vehicles are incapable of doing.

Plus, the Zebra Cab is basically a superior version of the Kaufman Cab, and that's one iconic vehicle in and of itself.

#2 - Comet

The Comet (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Comet is a fan-favorite that oozes the cool aesthetic associated with Vice City. It's both fast and excellent at handling, so it's often a player's vehicle of choice when playing through GTA Vice City. Considering it spawns in front of Leaf Links, it's pretty easy to acquire early on.

Tommy Vercetti's animation of jumping over the door adds to its icon status in GTA Vice City. Once a player is inside this sweet ride, they can easily beat some of GTA Vice City's toughest races.

Players who hate the mission, "Death Row," will remember how several of Diaz's goons chase the player in four separate comets. Just as the Comet is good in the player's hands, Diaz's goons are also capable of using it to annoy players trying to escort Lance Vance to the hospital.

#1 - Cheetah

The Cheetah (Image via GTA Wiki)

As far as iconic vehicles go, one can't go wrong with the Cheetah. It's the fastest car in GTA Vice City, which makes it a fan-favorite. Given GTA Vice City's small map size, the Cheetah can easily get the player anywhere they want.

Of course, the Cheetah's stylish appearance also complements its excellent performance. Interestingly enough, there is also a law enforcement version of the Cheetah, known as the VCPD Cheetah. If players wish to do the Vigilante mission with a blazingly fast vehicle, then they cannot go wrong with the VCPD Cheetah, which performs identically to the regular Cheetah.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.