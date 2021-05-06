5 noticeable differences between GTA III and GTA Vice City

Although GTA III is often compared to GTA Vice City in terms of similarities, there are some noticeable differences between the two games worth talking about.

GTA III paved the way for the GTA series to become the juggernaut it is today. Predictably, that would mean that a later title like GTA Vice City would be able to improve several of the foundations laid upon by GTA III. Of course, the differences between the two games are more noticeable than just some new features.

Both games are good in their own right, so the main purpose of this article is to focus on some noticeable differences between them. Typically, this will be about something GTA Vice City introduces that wasn't present in GTA III, but there will also be examples of how the two games are presented differently.

Five noticeable differences between GTA III and GTA Vice City

#5 - Vehicles don't blow up as easily in GTA Vice City

One of the biggest flaws of GTA III was how terrible vehicles were in that game. Modern GTA fans often expect their vehicles to last a good while, even after a few bumps. However, it only takes a few bumps for most vehicles to get blown up in GTA III. This makes traveling around Liberty City rather cumbersome for bad drivers, as they will have to constantly find new rides.

Fortunately, GTA Vice City gave most vehicles extra durability, so fans won't have to worry as much about their vehicles blowing up over the most minor of collisions. It's a simple quality of life difference, but it works fantastically in GTA Vice City's favor.

#4 - Tommy Vercetti isn't a silent protagonist

Image via Rockstar Games

In GTA III, Claude was a silent protagonist, thus, players were only able to get small glimpses into his personality. As characterization was a lot simpler in GTA III as well, it meant that Claude wasn't a particularly interesting protagonist.

By comparison, Tommy Vercetti has a defined personality that players can easily understand if they play GTA Vice City. Thus, it's easier to get behind him as a protagonist, especially since the overall characterization of GTA Vice City is more fleshed out compared to GTA III.

Of course, it also means that it's easier to dislike Tommy Vercetti if one doesn't like his personality, but that still makes him a memorable protagonist one way or another.

#3 - GTA Vice City has purchasable assets

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA III has no purchasable safehouses or assets. Everything Claude gets is through the storyline (except for the Hidden Package rewards). While Tommy Vercetti does get some safehouses through the in-game story, he can also purchase several safehouses and assets.

The majority of assets are optional (with only Print Works being mandatory, and the player only has to complete some of the others to beat the game). Either way, the player has to spend their cash on these assets if they wish to own them.

GTA III does have some moments where the player spends money in large quantities, but that's for ransoms and has nothing to do with owning a business.

#2 - Different motives for the protagonists

Image via GTA Wiki

At some point within both games' storylines, the protagonists of their respective games are fueled by vengeance. For Claude, it's his primary motive. Everything he does is to acquire more power so he can eventually kill Catalina for betraying him at the start of the game.

For Tommy Vercetti, he starts off as a loyal guy to the Forelli Family. His primary motive at the start of the game was to get money. It wasn't until later, when Sonny started to harass Tommy's businesses that he started to truly resent Sonny.

Of course, this also means that all of the side missions Tommy does are fueled by his desire to earn money. Claude appreciates money, but it doesn't appear to be his primary concern (judging by the fact that he's a silent protagonist, anyway).

#1 - The atmosphere

Image via GTA Wiki

Vice City and Liberty City are two completely different towns in more than just their layout. The sheer atmosphere between GTA III and GTA Vice City is a perfect parallel to the difference between night and day. If GTA III is the night, GTA Vice City is the day.

GTA III is dark and gloomy, almost depressing at times. It's a gritty game that doesn't do over-the-top GTA humor as many of the later GTA titles are known for. It's set in 2001, which is a stark contrast to GTA Vice City, which is set in 1986.

GTA Vice City is vibrant and colorful, full of the 80s nostalgia some gamers love today. The atmosphere is completely different when compared to GTA III. Both games execute their atmosphere wonderfully, but it's worth noting how different both games feel, despite their similar control scheme.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.