How much are movie props worth in GTA Online?

GTA Online has retained the GTA franchise's tradition of hilarious collectibles. With every new update, players can expect new ones to be added to the game.

The latest collectibles in GTA Online are movie props, which the player can collect for Solomon Richards in return for some extra cash and valuable RP.

This might not sound like much, but when the player is simply roaming about in Freemode in GTA Online, these collectibles can be a nice little boost to their total for the day.

In order to begin the hunt for these movie props, players will first have to visit Majestic Studios after being texted by Solomon Richards. The big-time movie producer will inform players of a break-in at his studio and will say that he needs their help recovering all the items that were lost.

How many movie props are there and are they worth collecting in GTA Online?

There are a total of 10 movie props in GTA Online, with each one netting the player a nice $10,000. Collectively, the player will receive a total of $100,000, should they manage to find all 10.

While seven of these props are in static locations, the other three are placed in vehicles that spawn randomly in every session. Here are the locations of all movie props in GTA Online:

Meltdown Film Reel- Behind a trash can outside Solomon's Office entrance at Richards Majestic Productions, Backlot City. WIFA Award- On a table in the back office of Vanilla Unicorn in Strawberry. Headdress- In the restrooms of Diamond Casino & Resort between two urinals. Alien Head- On the Beam Me Up mural in Sandy Shores. Mummy Head- On the porch of an abandoned house off Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. Clapperboard- On a desk in the air traffic control tower on the ground floor, Fort Zancudo. Monster Mask- On a rock at the west side of the Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

Moving locations in GTA Online:

Pony- Parked on the east side of the Epsilon Center, Rockford Hills.

Pony- Parked in the parking lot of the Kortz Center, Pacific Bluffs.

Pony- Heading north past ULSA on Tongva Drive, Pacific Bluffs.

Rumpo- Parked in Simmet Alley, Textile City.

Rumpo- Parked outside Darnell Bros., La Mesa.

Rumpo- Heading west over the San Andreas Avenue Bridge, La Mesa.

Rebel- Heading east past Procopio Truck Stop along the Great Ocean Highway, Mount Chiliad.

Rebel- In the parking lot at Willie's Supermarket, Paleto Bay.

Rebel- In an alleyway behind The Hen House, Paleto Bay.