Rockstar Games have been setting the benchmark with regards to what open-world games are capable of ever since the original GTA.

In the years that followed, GTA has been quite the irreplaceable franchise in the industry despite many others innovating in the genre made popular by Rockstar Games.

GTA 5 is a great example of how Rockstar have been able to create a solid open-world with plenty of detail packed into every little area. To many, the Paleto Bay area might just seem like an after-thought and seemingly barren piece of land with not much work put into it.

However, upon closer inspection, Sandy Shores, Paleto Bay and surrounding areas in GTA 5, contain all sorts of often hilarious details and secrets.

Where is Paleto Bay in GTA 5?

During the Story Mode of GTA 5, players get to visit Paleto Bay during one of the most action-packed Heists in the game. The Paleto Score involves the trio along with a gunner, taking on the full weight of the Paleto Bay police force armed to the teeth in their Body Armour.

Paleto Bay is on the northernmost cost of Blaine County and is a particularly idyllic part of the state of San Andreas. The entire area of Paleto Bay in GTA 5 has seemingly been abandoned in the state, as many of its businesses appear to be either rundown or closed.

(Image via USgamer)

In a particularly bizarre secret or glitch in the game, when players approach a certain section of the north of Paleto Bay, they get teleported to the shore without their vehicle.

This has led many players to believe that this is Rockstar's nod to the Bermuda Triangle urban myth.

