What are the best safehouses in GTA Vice City?

Out of all the GTA Vice City safehouses, there are three main ones that truly stand out.

One of the safest places to be in GTA Vice City is a safehouse. Players can store their vehicles and save their progress here. GTA Vice City has two main types of safehouses. The first is given to the player via the story, while the second has to be purchased.

The game identifies the main safehouses as follows: Ocean View Hotel, Vercetti Estate, and Hyman Condo. This is where players can pick up clothes and weapons from hidden packages.

GTA Vice City: These are the best safehouses

This article will provide a brief overview of why these are the best safehouses. GTA Vice City players will find plenty to use here.

Vercetti Estate

After the players finish off Ricardo Diaz, his mansion is theirs for the taking. The renamed Vercetti Estate is one of the biggest safehouses in the series. It's a million dollar mansion with a great view of the ocean. The Vercetti Estate also has a hedge maze and outdoor pool.

Players can store their vehicles in a large parking garage. Limos, supercars, and helicopters will spawn here in the mansion. Best of all, players may collect their daily revenue from here. They can earn $5,000 a day after completing a few missions.

Last but not least, players can also recruit bodyguards here. However, they must complete 100 percent of the game. Coupled with that, they also have to pay an upfront fee for each bodyguard. Nonetheless, it's a fun little feature for GTA Vice City completionists.

Hyman Condo

This huge tower block only costs $14,000, making it the most expensive safehouse in GTA Vice City. However, it's worth the entire investment. Hyman Condo is useful for several reasons. First and foremost, it has a massive garage that can store up to eight vehicles.

It also comes with rooftop access. Interestingly, a helicopter may occasionally spawn here, and players can take it for a ride. If they collect enough hidden packages, a few powerful weapons will also be found here. The same applies to other main safehouses.

This safehouse is perfect for completing all the missions in Downtown Vice City. Players will now have a vantage point over the entire island.

Ocean View Hotel

This is the first safehouse in the entire game, and also one of the most iconic. GTA San Andreas players will forever remember the famous song La Vida es Una Lenteja. The Ocean View Hotel is a great starting point. It has a clear view of the beach, and is also in close proximity to the early missions.

Also Read

Unfortunately, it lacks a garage. However, an Oceanic will spawn in the front. There is also an Easter egg within the hotel rooms. Coupled with that, players will receive special items whenever they complete specific missions. This gives them an incentive to go back and check out these safehouses.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far